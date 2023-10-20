Voyager 2023 media awards

All Blacks vs Argentina: All Blacks coach Ian Foster on verge of greatest redemption story in rugby history

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Ian Foster, Head Coach of New Zealand, and Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Getty Images.

OPINION:

Gregor Paul in Paris

All those stragglers who didn’t jump on the All Blacks’ bandwagon last week, will be scrambling to get on board now following the functional yet impressive dismantling of Argentina.

The

