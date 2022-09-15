Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: Frustrated Dave Rennie speaks out on referee's last-minute call in controversial Bledisloe Cup loss

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

By Liam Napier in Melbourne

Nine tries, four yellow cards and, yet, the captivating Bledisloe Cup battle in Melbourne was overshadowed by one highly controversial decision from French referee Mathieu Raynal.

Following the dramatic encounter

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.