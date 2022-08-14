Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v South Africa: All Blacks coach Ian Foster has pop back at his detractors

6 minutes to read
After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

By Liam Napier in South Africa

Praise and scorn featured prominently as Ian Foster basked in the afterglow of a defiant, tenacious victory on the Johannesburg highveld that he will hope is enough to save

