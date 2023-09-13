We explore how the All Blacks are living in their base camp city of Lyon and reveal what rugby fans can expect in France's third largest city. Video / NZ Herald / Getty Images





All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made 11 changes to his starting side to face Namibia in their second World Cup pool match in Toulouse on Saturday NZT.

After dropping their first group game in history against France, Foster has called in a vast majority of his wider squad members with Cameron Roigard and Damian McKenzie starting in the nine and 10 jerseys respectively while Sam Cane and Jordie Barrett are not being risked after missing the opener due to injury.

The backline has undergone a reshuffle with David Havili starting at second-five, joined by Anton Lienert-Brown in the centres. Beauden Barrett remains at fullback with Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke making their first World Cup starts.

Sam Whitelock will play his 148th test, equalling Richie McCaw as the most capped All Blacks, and will be joined by regular locking partner Brodie Retallick in the middle of the scrum. Dalton Papalii will again start at seven, after making a late change from six to replace Cane on that side of the scrum in Paris, while Luke Jacobson gets a World Cup start. Ardie Savea will captain the side once again.

At the front of the pack Samisoni Taukei’aho starts at hooker, joined by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Nepo Laulala.

Samuel Whitelock is set to equal Richie McCaw's record for most test matches for the All Blacks. Photosport

Whitelock will play his 21st World Cup game which will place him second on the all-time list behind McCaw and England’s Jason Leonard. 18 of his previous 20 tests at the World Cup have been wins.

McKenzie will be making his first World Cup appearance after suffering an injury in the lead-up to the 2019 tournament. Jacobson was initially part of the 2019 World Cup squad before being ruled out with concussion.

“We are expecting a very tough Namibian side to test us on Friday,” said Foster. “Whilst we were disappointed with the result in the first round, it hasn’t moved our focus from what we need to do to in our pool games. This game is vital for us to grow and we can’t wait to get to Toulouse and test ourselves.”

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets)

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (54)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (26)

3. Nepo Laulala (50)

4. Brodie Retallick (104)

5. Samuel Whitelock (147)

6. Luke Jacobson (16)

7. Dalton Papali’i (27)

8. Ardie Savea (c) (76)

9. Cam Roigard (2)

10. Damian McKenzie (42)

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku (4)

12. David Havili (26)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (64)

14. Caleb Clarke (18)

15. Beauden Barrett (117)

16. Dane Coles (87)

17. Ethan de Groot (18)

18. Fletcher Newell (9)

19. Scott Barrett (63)

20. Tupou Vaa’i (23)

21. Aaron Smith (120)

22. Richie Mo’unga (50)

23. Rieko Ioane (64)

