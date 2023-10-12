Newstalk ZB commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the World Cup.

An observation ...

The All Blacks will likely need to find at least three tries to find a way past Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final if they are to progress into the last four.

During Ireland’s impressive 17-test unbeaten run, which stretches back to last June under the roof in Dunedin, just once have they conceded more than 20 points — when the All Blacks rallied from 22-3 down at halftime to finish 32-22 losers in the series decided in Wellington.

That was also the last time Ireland conceded any more than two tries in a match such has been their defensive prowess. That’s testament to the remarkable structure of the Irish, their green wall is hard to crack.

A question ...

So how do you get around it?

No team has been able to win the breakdown across an 80 minute period against Ireland in the last year. None. If the All Blacks are to stand a chance they must at least get parity. Allow the Irish as few pilfers as possible and attack the Irish ball back. Make a meal of it. Ireland tend to get double digit turnovers per game, the All Blacks need to make sure that’s in the single figures.

That’s down to rapid work at the breakdown, cleaning out quickly and not allow Ireland to get rights to it — especially No 8 Caelan Doris who seemingly finds himself at virtually every opposition ruck.

A prediction ...

If the All Blacks don’t get near Ireland at the breakdown it will be a long night.

Away from the ruck, Ireland scramble well on defence, give up few line breaks and even fewer five-pointers.

If the All Blacks don’t start the way they want, Ireland will feel they have the upper hand.

You can point to the New Zealand wins over Argentina, South Africa and Italy for evidence of how they want to start. It’s hard to start quickly though when the side you’re playing has only given up three tries once in the last year though.

An observation ...

The All Blacks need to borrow a phrase from netball and “confuse the space” when the ball is in movement. They did this well in last year’s Eden Park test, passing one player wider while in tight which disrupted Ireland’s attacking reads. That allowed the All Blacks to go up the middle more effectively and then find edge opportunities.

Ireland tidied up their defence on that front for the next two tests but the All Blacks also put some of it back in the holster for reasons unexplained.

An explanation ...

Ireland’s own attack reminds me a lot of rugby league. Andy Farrell, being an English league great, might have been parking up and watching some NRL in his spare time because their structure with the ball is reminiscent of how the Storm and other top NRL sides attack.

They keep bodies in motion, with players wrapping constantly and running different angles — leaving you genuinely believing any of those bodies could be the next carrier and getting over the gain line on each possession with ruthless accuracy and efficiency.

They also employ Bundee Aki as a line-breaker and offload machine. If the All Blacks can keep him quiet, they will have ticked one box in a number they need to get right.

All Blacks v Ireland

8am, Sunday

Follow live updates: nzherald.co.nz

Listen to commentary: Join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, or catch the ACC on iHeartRadio or Hauraki

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.