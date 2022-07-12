All Blacks press conference after Ireland loss. Video / NZ Herald

If their record in Wellington in recent years is anything to go by, the All Blacks will be nervous heading into the decider against Ireland on Saturday.

Ireland leveled the series after the 23-12 victory over the All Blacks last weekend, their first win on Kiwi soil.

As Ireland hope to make more history this weekend, they will take solace in the All Blacks' shaky recent record in Wellington, where they've won only once in their last five matches.

Here's how the All Blacks' last five tests in Wellington played out:

October 2020: All Blacks 16 Wallabies 16

The first test of the Ian Foster-Sam Cane All Blacks era got off to a nervous start.

After the All Blacks failed to kill the game off, Wallabies wing drew the game level at 13-13 after 63 minutes.

James O'Connor then put Australia ahead with a 73rd minute penalty, before the All Blacks escaped with a draw on a typically wet and blustery Wellington day thanks to a 79th minute Jordie Barrett penalty.

The match would stretch nine minutes into added time and could easily have gone either way, before the referee called an end to the clash.

July 2019: All Blacks 16 Springboks 16

In a preview of the two sides' opening 2019 Rugby World Cup clash, the All Blacks and South Africa played out a 16-16 draw in a tense Rugby Championship test.

Springboks replacement halfback Herschel Jantjies scored a try in the final minute of play to help his side snatch victory from the All Blacks.

Jack Goodhue scored the All Blacks' only try of the day, sparked by a sensational break from Beauden Barrett.

Handre Pollard slotted over three penalties for the visitors and held his nerve to convert Jantjies' try to even the scoring as the hooter sounded.

September 2018: All Blacks 34 Springboks 36

South Africa players embrace after beating the All Blacks in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

It was a different time, when the All Blacks losing to South Africa was still a shock.

The Springboks put in one of their best defensive performances as they hung on to a 36-34 victory.

The All Blacks played most of the rugby but couldn't break down the visitors in a final 20-minute onslaught.

It was the All Blacks' first loss in an otherwise dominant year.

June 2018: All Blacks 26 France 13

The All Blacks sealed a series victory over France with a game to spare.

France fell to 14 men in the 12th minute after France's Ben Fall was controversially sent off when he collided with Beauden Barrett in the air.

The All Blacks were sloppy and far from their best but did enough to claim the win and the series.

July 2017: All Blacks 21 British and Irish Lions 24

Sonny Bill Williams is shown a red card during the All Blacks' loss to the Lions in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

The Lions levelled the series after a controversial victory in Wellington, which was notable for the sending off of Sonny Bill Williams after 55 minutes.

The All Blacks failed to score a try all game, with Beauden Barrett slotting over seven penalties, while Taulupe Faletau and Conor Murry tries for the Lions levelled the game at 21-21.

After Charlie Faumuiina was penalised for tackling Kyle Sinckler in the air, Owen Farrell stepped up and kicked the winning penalty for a famous win.