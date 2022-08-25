Ian Foster names team to face Argentina Video / Geroge Heard

It has taken the best part of two-and-a-half years but the All Blacks are finally embracing selection continuity that, only with further time together, brings stable combinations and consistent performances.

That the biggest change from the Ellis Park triumph to this week's test against the Pumas comes with the All Blacks coaching staff, where Joe Schmidt assumes a full-time role in charge of the attack and forwards guru Jason Ryan is promoted to the third selector role, speaks to a foreign notion of Ian Foster's tenure.

Naming the same starting team is almost as rare as the All Blacks setting foot in Christchurch.

Near constant change under Foster is partly due to the challenging Covid climate the All Blacks operated in last year. Partly it's been influenced by frequent injuries and baby arrival absences from leading figures. And partly it can be attributed to Foster's reluctance to make bold selection calls to evolve the team, particularly in the front row department.

Now, though, with everyone bar Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick on deck, Foster has seized the chance to reward those who delivered the best performance of his term in South Africa.

"The goal this year was to try and get some more combination work," Foster said after injecting Stephen Perofeta onto the bench for his test debut in place of the injured Barrett in the only squad change. "There's various reasons why we haven't been able to do that to the extent we planned at the start but it's nice to be able to do it now.

"I'm really pleased with the work of the whole squad. There's a number of guys we know are pushing hard to get some time but that group [at Ellis Park] did a great job, learnt some lessons and it's a great opportunity for them to go out and do it again."

Ian Foster during All Blacks training. Photo / Photosport

Selection is a ruthless, unforgiving task. Sticking with the same team leaves the likes of Blues captain Dalton Papalii, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Hoskins Sotutu, Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku out of the picture this week. That's the nature of the gig, though.

Foster's selection trio has significantly evolved from the 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland when he, Grant Fox and John Plumtree named the team. Schmidt, then from afar, assumed Fox's role for the two-test South African tour and Ryan has now graduated to take Plumtree's position and complete the major overhaul.

"It was always the intention but it was one step at a time at that point," Foster said of Ryan's initial promotion as forwards coach prior to the South African tour. "It's really important that Joe and I have a strong forward selection voice in our group so it was a natural progression."

One statement performance, that improved the All Blacks record to two wins from their last seven tests, does not constitute a revolution but this week's selection strongly indicates Foster now knows his best available team.

Should the All Blacks quell the Pumas this weekend wider squad changes would then be expected for the return test in Hamilton next week. Yet after belatedly setting the demanded standard at Ellis Park, starting spots are there to be lost.

"The onus is on players to perform at a level this team needs and if they keep doing that then, yes, it does make it hard to change," Foster said.

"Clearly we're wanting to work on the second test being a level for us. Whilst it was a great result, we know there's lots of things we could've done better so we've got to keep growing from that point."

All Blacks players stretch during a training session in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

In an attempt to push past the all-consuming issue Foster has attempted to brush off any lingering spotlight on his knife-edge retention. While the siege mentality is no longer required the All Blacks are intent on demanding continual improvements.

"The environment that you're preparing a team in changes but one of the keys for us is to make sure that every test there's an edge and we've got to be at our best. After a strong performance we've got to back that up and grow from that. That's been our No 1 goal this week."

Only through selection continuity will the All Blacks midfield, back three, halves, loose forwards and front row – all of which have endured frequent change - develop the intuition that allows players to act instinctively rather than the clunky, hesitant elements we've witnessed too often this year.

In one such example, veteran lock Sam Whitelock offered an insight into the value of his familiarity with Crusaders teammate Scott Barrett.

"It's nice to be out there with people you've played with before," Whitelock said. "It's great when you get that combination going. It's easier to slip back into how people play. With Scott, I can pick up on his body language so I know what he's going to do before the call has even come in. That's something that definitely helps you play better."

With the same squad boosted by the backing of their new-look selectors, the All Blacks should be expected to raise the bar again from their breakthrough Ellis Park success.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Quinn Tupaea