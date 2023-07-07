Injecting Damian McKenzie as lead playmaker underpins the All Blacks adopting a conservatively calculated bob each way strategy for their opening Rugby Championship test of the year.

Ian Foster has, on the whole, resisted the temptation to experiment against the Pumas with Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa the sole of the six rookies included in Mendoza, leaving Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau, Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard and Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod to bide their time, and in-form fullback Shaun Stevenson potentially out in the cold.

With the exception of Narawa, who appears poised to become an irresistible finisher on the edge, breaking into the first-choice team could be difficult for the other rookies from here. In their five tests before the World Cup the All Blacks will make the odd tweak but it is clear cementing cohesion is the primary imperative.

“There’s not a lot of time when you consider getting ready for a World Cup later in the year. We want to make sure we’re building combinations with an eye to the future now. That’s always part of our plan,” Foster said. “The balancing act is how you work that around giving people opportunity and make sure we’re open to the form of some players coming in.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

The selections of McKenzie and Chiefs lock Josh Lord point to an element of a trial by fire – a small sampler of the minor risks the All Blacks are prepared to juggle in the coming weeks.

This is not the best available team the All Blacks could field for the Pumas. While Sam Whitelock, Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku are injured, Brodie Retallick and powerhouse hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho are rested and first-choice playmaker Richie Mo’unga is benched.

Next week’s test against Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium looms large in those decisions.

“We’ve selected a strong team with existing combinations, a lot of experience, but we’ve also injected a couple of younger players around a solid foundation to give them the best chance to succeed. We’re really satisfied with the group we’ve got.”

McKenzie has the most to gain against the Pumas. Eighteen months since his last test, almost two years since the last of his two starts for the All Blacks at first five-eighth, McKenzie is handed the chance to keep heat on Mo’unga after a compelling Super Rugby season with the Chiefs.

Mo’unga is near certain to regain the No 10 mantle for the Springboks but if McKenzie can prove his run-at-all-costs days are behind him, he will strengthen his case as preferred deputy while Beauden Barrett attempts to hold off Jordan and Stevenson at fullback.

“It’s exciting. I probably didn’t expect it at this stage with Richie and Beauden there,” McKenzie said. “I’ve had a bit of game time there for the Chiefs this year so it’s great to get the opportunity.

“Since my first crack a few years back now my game has probably matured more than what it has in the past when I got myself into trouble and put the team under a bit of pressure. I’ve learnt kicking is a big part of being a playmaker and having that experience this year with the Chiefs has been great.”

Damian McKenzie hasn't played for the All Blacks since 2021. Photo / Getty Images

In most cases Foster has favoured experience for the Pumas. In McKenzie’s case, though, he’s promoting form.

“He’s playing really well,” Foster said. “He’s been out of the All Blacks for a year. The best way for us to bring him back and feel like he’s contributing and give him the best chance to show how he can play is to give him an opportunity when he’s confident and things are going well for him. It’s a bit of a luxury there at the moment but it’s a vote of confidence in Damian.”

In many respects Lord’s comeback is more notable than McKenzie’s. The All Blacks have rarely entered a test in the last decade without Whitelock or Retallick. For the aggressive, combative, passionate, provocative Pumas both are absent, with 22-year-old Lord paired alongside Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i included on the bench.

Lord played the last of his two tests in 2021. He hasn’t featured for the Chiefs for a month, since their quarter-final victory over the Reds, in his brief return following an 11-month recovery from a ruptured ACL last year.

With Patrick Tuipulotu sidelined by a broken arm, Lord must seize this chance.

“We’re looking at building options and depth in our locks and the best way to do that is through game time,” Foster said. “It’s a big occasion for him, there’s no doubt about that, but we’ve got a lot of faith in him.”

Josh Lord has taken the long road back to the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks are conscious of not throwing their rookies in the deep end all at once and have them flounder but with Blues wing Mark Telea on the cusp of returning from his knee injury, Stevenson’s window of opportunity to debut appears to have closed before it genuinely opened.

With Barrett retained at fullback and Jordan’s absence not thought to be serious, Stevenson will soon be further on the outer.

“He featured in discussions and we decided to go somewhere else,” Foster said. “I’ve been impressed with Shaun since he’s come in. Sometimes it’s good for people to come in and get a feel for things. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him.”

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Lord, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

