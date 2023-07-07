Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Taine Randell: NZ Rugby have taken their eye off the ball

Chris Rattue
By
10 mins to read
All Black captain Taine Randell at Stadium France, Paris, France. 17 November 2002. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

All Black captain Taine Randell at Stadium France, Paris, France. 17 November 2002. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Former test captain Taine Randell talks to Chris Rattue about his concerns with the All Blacks’ stale game plan, his radical Super Rugby rescue plan, what enthuses him most about New Zealand rugby, the need

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport