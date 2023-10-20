The All Blacks have booked their spot in the Rugby World Cup decider after a 44-6 drubbing of Argentina in Paris. Here’s how the players rated in the big semi-final win:

1. Ethan de Groot - 8

The high work rate continues for the hulking loosehead. Finished with 16 tackles – failing to miss one. Laid the platform with another dominant scrummaging effort.

2. Codie Taylor - 8

Only played 50-odd minutes, but a great stint in limited time. Defensively sound, making 12 tackles but could have easily led the count had he played for longer. Set piece remained strong, despite a rare lineout lost in the first half.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 7

The front-row are on a roll heading into the decider. And so are their scrums. The tighthead was unlucky not to score a couple of times close to the line, denied by some staunch Pumas defence.

4. Samuel Whitelock - 8

An experienced hand to steady the ship in the second row. Great lineout steal in the first half to put off a nervous Argentina set piece. One of three players to make 10 or more tackles without a miss – the others being Ethan de Groot and Sam Cane.

5. Scott Barrett - 6

The engine kept running all game, making 10 tackles and being a nuisance around the breakdown as per usual. Unfortunately got too cheeky by getting a yellow card for a knockdown at the ruck. Death, taxes and Scott Barrett sin bins.

6. Shannon Frizell - 8

With Jerome Kaino in the crowd, Frizell put in another stirring shift in making the number six jersey his own. Completed 18 tackles and put his hand up for several carries. Rewarded with a double, although he channelled his inner Michael Witt by nearly forgetting to put the ball down for his first try.

7. Sam Cane - 8

Made all of his tackles, tallying up 15 in the end and winning two turnovers. Someone must’ve whispered to him that there had been no scrums in the opening 30 minutes of the game, leading to the captain dropping the ball stone cold to give everyone a breather – that’s leading from the front. Also attempted a grubber in the first half that would have had Ian Foster cringing. But ignore the extra-curriculars, Cane continues to be a man on a mission.

8. Ardie Savea - 8

Capped off a hearty effort from the loose forward trio. Delivered on both sides of the ball, beating eight defenders with the pill in hand and making 18 tackles. Kept the legs churning with every carry, but what else do you expect from a top-class number eight.

9. Aaron Smith - 8

A dominant scrum allowed the halfback to score a brilliant solo try, stepping past a defender and throwing a dummy to dot down. Made a brave tackle as a Pumas forward looked to break down the sideline, putting him into touch. Early front-runner for best cheehoo of the day when he celebrated an Argentina knock-on late in the first half. Will likely be trumped by the masses of Samoan and Tongan fans heading to Eden Park for the rugby league triple-header.

10. Richie Mo’unga - 7

Loses points for not giving the ball to Will Jordan for a fourth try in the final minute of the clash. Ran for a game-high 103 metres and played a strong support role in open play. Very shaky on the tee, kicking 4/8. Will need to slot these ones over in the decider.

11. Mark Tele’a - 9

Repaid the faith after missing the quarter-final win over Ireland due to a curfew breach. Looked for the ball at every opportunity and made Argentina pay, beating 14 defenders and running for 98 metres. At his slippery best in the backend of the first half, fleet-footing past several defenders to set up a Shannon Frizell try. Not the last time this would happen during the contest.

12. Jordie Barrett - 8

Was kept busy defensively, topping the tackle count for the All Blacks with 19, albeit with five missed efforts. Handy on attack with his rampaging runs in the midfield, nabbing 59 metres.

13. Rieko Ioane - 7

Limited opportunities with the ball in hand, but his quick burst every time he touched the ball made him a threat. Made the initial break and offload in the 15th minute, which eventually resulted in a try for his midfield partner Jordie Barrett after a flurry of phases.

14. Will Jordan - 9

The phenomenal strike rate continues for the flyer. His hat-trick giving him 31 tries in 30 tests. Scintillating solo effort for his third, breaking the line from inside his own 22 and putting in a chip and chase in what was a try for the ages. Finished with 75 metres and three clean breaks.

15. Beauden Barrett - 7

Steady as usual from the back. Inserted himself where necessary in the contest and provided a healthy balance between putting the boot to ball and taking on defenders. A far cry from his game of force back in the opening defeat against France.

RESERVES

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 7

Very solid in the last half hour of the game, continuing where Codie Taylor left off. Couple of handling errors, but was active on both sides of the ball.

17. Tamaiti Williams – 7

The scrum stayed strong with the injection of the 140kg prop.

18. Fletcher Newell – 7

Busy defensively, making seven tackles in his 24 minutes of action.

19. Brodie Retallick – 6

Made an impact with a lineout steal. Not a bad option to have off the bench.

20. Dalton Papali’i - 6

Limited time on the field for the flanker, but kept the motor running.

21. Finlay Christie – 6

Poor arms tackle led to an Argentina break, but made up for it by not missing any more.

22. Damian McKenzie – 6

Couldn’t showcase any of his magic in his 20-plus minute stint but didn’t need to in a blowout win.

23. Anton Lienert-Brown – 5

Usually a reliable defender to have in the latter stages of the game, although he missed a few down the stretch here.