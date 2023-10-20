Voyager 2023 media awards

All Blacks v Argentina: How the players rated in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup semifinal blowout

Elijah Fa'afiu
By
6 mins to read
The All Blacks beat Argentina 44-6 in their Rugby World Cup 2023 semifinal clash. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks have booked their spot in the Rugby World Cup decider after a 44-6 drubbing of Argentina in Paris. Here’s how the players rated in the big semi-final win:

