Clinical, brutal, skilful, incredible, spectacular - just a number of superlatives Kiwis are throwing around to describe the All Blacks’ semifinal demolition job of Argentina.

The All Blacks are on the cusp of winning their fourth Rugby World Cup after an impressive 44-6 victory over Los Pumas in Paris.

A year before the World Cup, Ian Foster came close to being axed as the coach, and fans around the country had doubts the team would even make the semifinals after a massive drop-off in form.

Fast forward to Paris, and now Kiwis are daring to dream. We take a look at how the country reacted to the All Blacks’ 38-point victory.

‘Incredible, proved pundits wrong’ - Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon

New Zealand’s next prime minister and proud All Blacks fan Christopher Luxon was at home watching on the couch and cheering the team on.

He took to social media, pumping up their performance and encouraging them on the final hurdle they have to overcome.

“The All Blacks - what a team! They’ve been incredible this tournament - fighting hard when it counted and proved the pundits wrong to reach rugby’s greatest showpiece - the Rugby World Cup final. One more mountain to climb. Go the All Blacks,” he wrote.

‘Superb’ - Green Party candidate Efeso Collins

“One more game to the Rugby World Cup yeehaa superb semi-final All Blacks.”

‘Everyone betted against him’: Israel Dagg on Foster taking ABs to RWC final

Former All Blacks flyer Israel Dagg used the All Blacks’ dominant display over Argentina to leap to the defence of Ian Foster after the coach’s job was on the line just months before the World Cup in France.

With the public heaping pressure on Foster, many fans weren’t confident in the All Blacks’ chances of making the final.

Speaking on Sky Sport, Dagg said Foster is a battler and deserves support from fans for his achievements this World Cup.

“I don’t think anyone in New Zealand thought we would be playing in a World Cup final. Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of people out there who had a lot of doubt potentially with what’s gone on. Mixed results, mixed selection, and thoughts about are we good enough? Now we are going to a World Cup final.

”Fozzy [Ian Foster] will be chuffed. Everyone has betted against him. He has stayed true to who he is and what he’s about and potentially could leave on a winning note ... He’s a loyal man.”

‘Clinical’: Former All Black Sir John Kirwan

Former All Blacks winger and Blues coach Sir John Kirwan described the performance as complete.

He highlighted a number of key players, including Jordie Barrett who was awarded man of the match.

“I thought the All Blacks were very clinical. They stepped up again. I just really like the way they went about their business.

“Their defence, keeping the opposition to six points was really good. I really loved the way Jordie Barrett was making decisions rushing out the line, and when the Argentinians did have some attack he really put them under pressure and shut them down.

”Will Jordan is in great form. I thought Mark Tele’a once again was great. He has got this incredible hit and spin, you can’t hold on to him. I think when you look at that performance I think [they executed] absolutely how they wanted. Clinical, got the bench on [at the right time].”

Foster on verge of greatest redemption story: Gregor Paul

NZ Herald rugby writer Gregor Paul has shared his impressions, describing Ian Foster’s time at the helm of the All Blacks as potentially the “greatest redemption story in rugby history”.

“All those stragglers who didn’t jump on the All Blacks’ bandwagon last week, will be scrambling to get on board now following the functional yet impressive dismantling of Argentina.

“The team that was in chaos 14 months ago, losing a historic first test to Argentina in New Zealand, is now in the World Cup final and the coach who even his employer seemed to want to fire, is now 80 minutes away from writing one of the greatest redemption stories in rugby history.

“And they have made it there on the back of a performance that was powerful, calm, controlled and at times creatively brilliant, but had enough weak points to leave the All Blacks feeling they have plenty to work on ahead of the final.”

Barrett parents are the true All Blacks heroes - Twitter

Social media was alight with responses to the All Blacks’ performance. But one that caught the eyes of Kiwis was a post about Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett’s parents.

Resharing an image of mother Robyn and father Kevin Barrett sitting proudly in the crowd, one cheeky Kiwi labelled the couple the biggest influence on the All Blacks making the World Cup final.

“This couple have played a large role in the All Blacks qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Final! Incredible that there are 3 Barrett brothers in the starting XV,” the caption read.

NZ Warriors pay tribute to All Blacks

Who doesn’t love it when both our union and league sides go well?

The Warriors have joined in the celebration showing their love for their oval ball-code brothers, taking to Instagram to express their excitement of another World Cup finals showdown.

Kiwis around the country praise emphatic All Blacks display

“Great game, and to have a ref that let them play instead of blowing the dam whistle all the time. Congratulations boys,” one said.

Another wrote: “Congratulations!! Really great to see the players having fun but also being clinical and generally pretty disciplined.”

“I’m really happy for Ian Foster. He was under so much pressure. While some of the criticism was fair, a world cup title would be a great way to end his time at the helm,” a third added.