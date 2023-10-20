All Blacks fans were buzzing outside Stade de France in Paris, while Argentina supporters were left heartbroken. Video / NZ Herald

How world media reacted to the All Blacks’ 44-6 win over Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semifinal.

‘Hollow achievement’

By Chris Foy for Daily Mail

“Too easy. Too predictable. After the thunderous sporting masterpieces which were produced in the same arena the previous weekend, this was a shuddering World Cup come-down.

“A glaring mismatch at the Stade de France was the sad consequence of the imbalanced draw. After two quarter-finals which showcased the very best of top-end test rugby, this semi was so one-sided that it undermined the credibility of the event.

“Argentina were simply out of their depth. By the time the All Blacks scored their third try in injury time at the end of the first half, the atmosphere was horribly flat. Everyone knew what was coming.

“It became a training session and a procession for Ian Foster’s side. Will Jordan claimed a fine hat-trick, but even that felt like a hollow achievement in the circumstances. There were thousands of empty seats long before the final whistle.”

Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan of New Zealand celebrate a try.

‘All Blacks will take some stopping’

By Robert Kitson of the Guardian

“New Zealand are now just 80 minutes away from writing a fresh chapter in their fabled rugby history. No country has ever previously won four World Cup titles and, conveniently, they have an extra day in which to recover prior to next Saturday’s final. Whoever they end up playing, the All Blacks are going to take some stopping.

“Argentina certainly had no answer, conceding seven tries and finishing a distant second in the end. Even when they are not at their absolute best, New Zealand’s ability to keep the scoreboard ticking allows them to dictate terms and in the shape of fly-half Richie Mo’unga they have the competition’s most in-form conductor.

“They also have the deadly Will Jordan, whose three tries took him above France’s Damian Penaud as the tournament’s leading try-scorer. Jordan, who now has a record-equalling eight tries, would be the first to pay tribute to the All Black pack who do the hard yards but New Zealand’s point of difference remains their ability to take a higher percentage of their chances than most.”

Jordie Barrett of New Zealand celebrates scoring the team's second try.

Former All Black Israel Dagg:

“I don’t think anyone in New Zealand thought we would be playing in a World Cup final. Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of people out there who had a lot of doubt potentially with what’s gone on. Mixed results, mixed selection, and thoughts about are we good enough? Now we are going to a World Cup final.

“Fozzy will be chuffed. Everyone has bet against him. He has stayed true to who he is and what he’s about and potentially could leave on a winning note ... He’s a loyal man.”

Foster deserves great credit

By Gavin Mairs, UK Telegraph

“When New Zealand were comfortably outplayed in their defeat by France in the opening game of this tournament some 42 days ago, the prospect of Ian Foster’s side reaching the final seemed more than unlikely.

“Indeed, it had seemed even more distant this time last year, when Foster was fighting for his job, off the back of four defeats against Ireland, South Africa and Argentina. If there is a lesson in any of this, it is never write off the All Blacks.

“To Foster’s great credit, he has managed to turn around the fortunes of his side with the kind of alacrity expected of great All Blacks coaches. The clamour for his successor Scott Robertson is of the age, based on Super Rugby triumphs for the Crusaders and his famed breakdancing celebrations.

“Foster in contrast looked old-school, with his critics claiming he may be out of touch with the modern game. But the key attribute of a successful coach has never changed: instilling a loyalty within the playing group to play for the boss. It is clear that his All Blacks squad are more than prepared to do that, whatever the outside noise.”

Tomas Lavanini of Argentina is put under pressure by Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax.

Jordie Barrett:

“It’s so sweet. It’s new territory for this group. We slipped at a semifinal hurdle four years ago. So proud of this group, and it’s not done yet. We are going to have another tough game regardless of who you play.

“The conditions were actually helpful. They forced us to test our skill set.”

“There are some World Cup winners in this group and World Cup finalists. We will call on their experience as much as we can.”

‘Botched event’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

“Everyone knows World Cup organisers horrifically botched their pinnacle event by staging the draw years too soon. The lopsided nature of the tournament promoted Argentina to the semifinals, while Ireland and France’s compelling qualities exited last week. The folly of that dud scheduling was further exposed on this grand stage. The Pumas were never in the All Blacks’ league. Their third World Cup semifinal ranks as their worst.

“The sad part is this World Cup semifinal fell decidedly flat in patches. Pockets of Pumas fans chanted pre-match but by the second half, with the contest dead, the crowd was reduced to sparking a Mexican wave with half an hour to go.

“The All Blacks’ job isn’t to generate atmosphere, though. They had one task – win by any means necessary.”

Jordie Barrett scores the second try for the All Blacks.

‘Plenty to work on’

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

“All those stragglers who didn’t jump on the All Blacks’ bandwagon last week will be scrambling to get on board now following the functional yet impressive dismantling of Argentina.

“The team that was in chaos 14 months ago, losing a historic first test to Argentina in New Zealand, is now in the World Cup final and the coach who even his employer seemed to want to fire, is now 80 minutes away from writing one of the greatest redemption stories in rugby history.

“And they have made it there on the back of a performance that was powerful, calm, controlled and at times creatively brilliant, but had enough weak points to leave the All Blacks feeling they have plenty to work on ahead of the final.”



