Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: David Kidwell's personal redemption after upset win over All Blacks

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

David Kidwell, take a bow.

After a lifetime in league, the former Kiwi took himself way out of his comfort zone in May, accepting a job on the Pumas coaching staff.

It would have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.