Crusaders and incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Getty

Incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has settled on his preferred All Blacks coaching team for when he takes the reins in 2024, and it could have some awkward ramifications and a major impact on several Super Rugby franchises. Liam Napier reports.

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland is in line to fill the final piece of Scott Robertson’s All Blacks coaching team for next year.

Two weeks ago Holland threw everyone off the scent when indicating he had not heard from Robertson in the last couple of months, and that the subject of joining his All Blacks coaching team was yet to be broached.

The Herald understands that situation has since changed, with Robertson telling Holland he wants him involved when he assumes charge of the All Blacks following the World Cup.

Robertson is understood to have settled on, and now informed, his preferred All Blacks coaching team. That includes incumbent forwards coach Jason Ryan leading the scrum/lineout/breakdown, Blues head coach Leon MacDonald taking charge of attacking shape, highly-regarded Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen overseeing defence and Holland designing strike plays.

For New Zealand Rugby, the awkward ramifications of signing off that team would involve telling All Blacks assistants Scott McLeod (defence) and Greg Feek (scrum) they will soon be on the outer as part of a widespread cleanout, with head coach Ian Foster and Joe Schimdt already signposting their intent to move on after the World Cup.

Six months out from the World Cup that scenario would leave Ryan as the sole member of the existing All Blacks coaching team with their future secure beyond the global showpiece.

Robertson and Holland’s ties date back to their three years coaching together at Canterbury, and with the New Zealand under-20s.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson with Hurricanes coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

Informal discussions have been held about the possibility of Holland staying on to coach the Hurricanes next season, before linking with the All Blacks for their three-test July home series against England, but seeking a replacement also remains on the table.

The Hurricanes expect to know within the next week whether Holland will join the All Blacks next year or extend his four-year tenure at the Wellington franchise.

In a leadership shake up that could significantly alter the Super Rugby landscape Holland’s potential exit would leave three leading teams – the Crusaders, Blues and Hurricanes – searching for new head coaches next season.

The Blues are advanced in their quest to replace MacDonald, with representatives recently flying to Australia to approach former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Rennie is, however, also weighing a lucrative offer from Japanese club Kobe Steelers.

The Crusaders are preparing to lose two coaches to the All Blacks in 2024, with Hansen expected to accompany Robertson into the test scene.

New Zealand Rugby may yet, however, have some say in Robertson’s confirmed preferred coaching team.

The national body will be keen to avoid a repeat of the costly and messy episode that led to All Blacks assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar’s axing midway through last season, and could therefore attempt to shoehorn a Tony Brown or Schmidt-esque assistant into the mix to try offset the lack of collective international experience in Robertson’s coaching team.

While unlikely, given it may rob the Crusaders of three coaches and expand the All Blacks coaching team to six, whispers on the rugby vine continue to promote Tamati Ellison’s credentials, with suggestions Robertson could, potentially, view him as an ideal skills coach.