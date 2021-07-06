All Blacks: Beauden Barrett sports two black eyes at training

Beauden Barrett, sporting two black eyes, looks on during an All Blacks training session at Logan Park. Photo / Getty

All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett looks to have come off second best after sporting two black eyes at training yesterday.

Barrett was spotted with bruising under each eye suggesting a blow to the nose but there was no mention of the culprit.

He posted on Instagram saying 'How dad life's going' with potential blame pointed at nine month old daughter Billie.

However Barrett's wife Hannah may have pinned it on a new cap in the side.

"Note to self - stay clear of Ethan Blackadder," she commented.

The All Blacks squad to face Fiji in Dunedin will be named tomorrow morning with once again a key talking point being the number 10 jersey.

Richie Mo'unga started against Tonga while Barrett came off the bench in his first appearance since arriving back in New Zealand following his Top League stint with Suntory Sungoliath.

If Barrett is named in tomorrow's squad he will earn his 90th test cap for the All Blacks