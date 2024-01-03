Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Alice Soper: The sleeping giant of women’s sport has finally been roused

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
The Football Ferns celebrate the win their World Cup win over Norway. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns celebrate the win their World Cup win over Norway. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

There is an adage in women’s sports, ‘can’t see it, can’t be it’. That premise being that we need to see ourselves reflected in our sports stars in order to dream our place

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport