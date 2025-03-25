Alice Robinson of Team New Zealand fails to finish the course in the first run of the women's giant slalom at the FIS World Cup Finals, Sun Valley Resort. Photo / Getty Images

Alice Robinson has been denied a first alpine World Cup giant slalom crown after crashing out of the first leg at the World Cup finals today.

Italian rival Federica Brignone claimed the crown after needing to finish inside the top 13 to pip the Kiwi. Brignone was second behind Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami.

Robinson came into the final race of the season, at Sun Valley, Idaho, with a 20-point lead over Brignone and a chance to become the first New Zealander to win a World Cup crystal globe.

But after surviving an early wobble early on the first run she lost her balance on a deep turn on the bottom of the course and couldn’t recover - one of six skiers among the 28 who started that failed to finish the first leg.