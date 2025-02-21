Kiwi skier Alice Robinson has added to her medal haul for the season, claiming giant slalom silver at the latest FIS World Cup event in Sestriere, Italy, overnight.
Robinson led the field after the first run but was bumped off the top step of the podium by a mere 0.40s by recently crowned world champion Federica Brignone.
Fresh from winning giant slalom gold and super-G silver in Saalbach, Austria, Brignone clocked a combined time of 2m 12.69s to get the better of her Kiwi counterpart.
It’s a result that sees Robinson continue a strong run of recent form. After five podium places in the giant slalom last season, Robinson has now notched up five more this year – including her first World Cup giant slalom win since 2021.
In Sestriere, Italian Brignone was struggling with flu but overcame Robinson with a sensational second run to extend her lead over Lara Gut-Behrami at the top of the overall World Cup standings to 170 points.