Alice Robinson back in the pack in opening World Cup Super G race

New Zealand's Alice Robinson. Photo / AP

Kiwi skier Alice Robinson has finished 21st in her opening World Cup Super G race of the season in France.

The 19-year-old who crashed out of both World Cup Giant Slalom races in Courchevel last weekend, had started from 40th position in her non-specialist event that she is racing in for the first time at World Cup level.

Robinson clocked 1:26.77 down the Val d'lsere course which was 2.13 seconds slower than the Czech winner Ester Ledecka. It was an encouraging performance from the young Kiwi who hadn't skied on the hill before.

Robinson's co-coach Chris Knight was encouraged by her performance.

"We know she can nark a turn, she got lost in a couple of spots which cost her time, but it was bumpy and it wasn't the best light when she went down, but first Super G World Cup, 21st is not bad at all and will give her some confidence for the rest of the season. The plan worked and we are happy." Knight said.

The opening World Cup Super G races at St Moritz was cancelled earlier this month due to snowstorms.

Robinson next turns her attention back to Giant Slalom for the fourth race of the season at Semmering in Austria on the 28th of December. The Kiwi will be desperate for points having recorded a 12th place in the season opening race in Solden and the two DNF's in Courchevel.

Robinson won two of the six completed World Cup Giant Slalom races last season.