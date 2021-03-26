Ailing rugby league star Christian Pese comforted by friend after his sudden stroke

Photographer Martin Hunter captured the moment Ali Leiataua comforted his friend Christian Pese after his sudden collapse. Photo / Martin Hunter, Photosport

A heartbreaking photo has emerged of the moment a young league star was comforted by his friend as he lay ailing on the field following a sudden stroke.

Christian Pese, 18, suffered a stroke earlier this month while playing for the South Island in the NZRL National under-20s tournament.

Pese's South Island team was facing off against the Auckland Blue team, featuring his friend Ali Leiataua.

The pair played together for King's College and are understood to be extremely close.

Award-winning photographer Martin Hunter was covering the game and saw the tragedy unfold.

Pese was just metres from Hunter when he fell, standing on the wing with the play going on across the field, with just minutes left before full-time.

Hunter said he knew it was serious as soon as Pese collapsed in a heap, saying he hit the ground with a "thud" as everyone rushed to his side.

With both teams gathered together in a nervous vigil across the field, Hunter said Leiataua remained by his friend's side, holding his hand and following him from the field as he was stretchered off.

Hunter said the pair clearly had a strong bond.

"He was really upset, he sensed that something wasn't right. It was just awful".

Ali Leiataua of Auckland Blue holds his friend Christian Pese's hand. Photo / Martin Hunter, Photosport

The Otago University law student remains on life support at Christchurch Hospital - where his family have gathered after travelling from Auckland.

Family friend Cherie Whaanga set up a Give A Little page which has already raised more than $27,000 for the family.

The money is set to go towards travel expenses and costs for the family to remain by his side and help fly Pese's eldest brother, Caleb, over from Australia.

"Christian comes from a strong, loving and supportive family but he is fighting for his life right now down in Christchurch. His family is based in Auckland but have all travelled or are travelling to be by his side. Christian had only just set himself up down in Otago when this happened," the page description reads.

Christian Pese is carried from the field, followed by friend Ali Leiataua. Photo / Martin Hunter, Photosport

"His family is devastated, their eldest son Caleb is desperate to get home from Sydney and they all need to be able to be together again. It is now time to hope and pray for a miracle!

"Please help us lessen at least one burden for this family over this time. Christian we love you and you are a fighter! Arohanui to Korey, Joanne and all of your beautiful whānau."

Leiataua, who was named after his uncle, Warriors legend Ali Lauiti'iti, later paid tribute to his friend with a touching gesture, forming a C with his hand after scoring for Auckland Blue in a subsequent game.

Auckland Blue coach Alan Ettles told the Herald that Leiataua's actions were testament to his character.

"Ali is a quality person who really cares for his friends and teammates, so it was no surprise to see the care he showed for Christian at the time," Ettles said, revealing that Leiataua stayed in Christchurch for a week after the incident to visit his friend his hospital and support his family.

"The rugby league community is very good at coming together during hard times like this and it's been nice to see the donations flow in to help Christian's family," Ettles added.

C is for Christian ❤.



On March 14 Christian Pese suffered a stroke while playing in the National 20s and he continues to fight for his life in hospital.



A fundraiser has been set up to help his family with travel costs during this time.



Donate ➡ https://t.co/yAVIJfbfN0 pic.twitter.com/znCFiIyv4V — Auckland Rugby League (@aucklandleague) March 21, 2021

The rugby league community has rallied around Pese's whānau since his stroke. NZRL CEO Greg Peters said in a statement to the Herald earlier this week that they were "extremely saddened" to learn of the incident.

"It is being felt widely across our rugby league communities, who are all rallying behind Christian and his family during this time," Peters said.

An NZRL spokesperson said they were not in a position to provide an update on Pese's condition, saying the family had requested privacy.