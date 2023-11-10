Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

The Wellington Phoenix remain unbeaten in the A-League under new head coach Giancarlo Italiano after a hard-earned 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory in their fourth-round match.

The Phoenix took home just their seventh point from their last 19 visits to Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

In his 300th A-League match, Kosta Barbarouses helped the Nix score their equaliser after the Victory had opened the scoring inside a quarter of an hour.

Wellington looked to have arguably the best opportunity to win the match when they were awarded a penalty late in the first half, but the decision was controversially overturned by the video assistant referee.

The result means the Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory sit at the top of the ladder for the time being at least.

Italiano told media post-game it was another sound performance defensively.

“I think there’s been a bigger emphasis at training about defending and the competitiveness of the overall week, which is kind of hardening the players a little bit,” he said.

“Also, I think big credit goes to my assistant coach Adam Griffiths. He does a great job with our goalkeeper coach (Ruben Parker) not only on the defensive set pieces but the way we defend in the box.

“There’s a lot of time that’s spent on that. And you can see the results.”

Wellington Phoenix head coach Giancarlo Italiano. Photo / Photosport

At the other end of the pitch, the Phoenix remarkably didn’t register a shot at goal during the match, and Italiano concedes it wasn’t their best game with the ball.

“I’m hoping that over the course of the next three, four away games we start building and improving the way we build up.

“I think there’s been signs, especially against Brisbane and Perth, that when we do have the ball and tactically we execute everything we look pretty good, but it’s going to take time.

“We’re only in round four. These things unfortunately don’t happen straight away because if they did everyone would be playing unbelievably.”

