Matthew Max Dibley-Dias in action for Fulham. Photo / Getty

All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley has called up two new England-based players in his latest squad, including one at a Premier League club.

Bazeley’s team sees Fulham FC’s 19-year-old midfielder Matthew Dibley-Dias and Reading FC’s 18-year-old defender Tyler Bindon named for the first time.

Both are exciting talents. Dibley-Dias was born in New Zealand but is also eligible for Brazil, Portugal and England. He is on the verge of breaking into Fulham’s first team and has been pursued by Bazeley and New Zealand Football for a long time. The call up doesn’t mean he is declaring his allegiance to this country but it is a step in the right direction.

Bindon is the son of former Football Ferns goalkeeper Jenny Bindon. He has already represented the United States at youth level. The teenager has made four first team appearances for Reading in League One, the third tier of English football.

The pair are joined by Joe Champness, Niko Kirwan, James McGarry, Sarpreet Singh, Chris Wood and Michael Woud who all return after not being part of the squad for the June international window.

All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh

Singh’s inclusion is particularly noteworthy, as the creative playmaker hasn’t been in the mix since January 2022 due to a lingering groin injury.

For this international window, Bazeley has elected to not call on any A-League Men players due to the competition being in preseason and due to start shortly after the fixtures.

Midfielder and vice captain Joe Bell is unavailable this window for personal reasons after recently moving to a new club and country in Europe.

“It is great to announce the squad for these games and bring in some new and returning players for the window” said Bazeley. “Matt and Tyler are two exciting young players who we have been following the development of closely, so I’m really pleased to be able to bring them into the squad for the first time and give them a taste of senior international football.

“It is also great to have players like James McGarry, Joe Champness, Michael Woud, Niko Kirwan and Sarpreet Singh back in the squad, especially with Niko and Sarpreet coming back from long-term injuries. It speaks to the strength of Kiwi talent around the world that we are able to name a really strong squad even when we don’t call up our A-League Men players. It is great to see how much young Kiwi talent there is pushing for All Whites selection.”

All Whites squad

Goalkeepers:

Max Crocombe (2 caps) Burton Albion FC, England

Michael Woud (4 caps) Ventforet Kofu, Japan

Nik Tzanev (1 cap) AFC Wimbledon, England

Defenders:

Bill Tuiloma (37 caps) Charlotte FC, USA

James McGarry (1 cap) Aberdeen FC, Scotland

Liberato Cacace (15 caps) Empoli FC, Italy

Michael Boxall (43 caps) Minnesota United, USA

Nando Pijnaker (12 caps) Sligo Rovers, Ireland

Niko Kirwan (8 caps) Calcio Padova, Italy

Tommy Smith (50 caps) MK Dons, England

Tyler Bindon* (0 caps) Reading FC, England

Midfielders:

Callum McCowatt (12 caps) Silkeborg IF, Denmark

Marko Stamenic (14 caps) FK Crvena zvezda / Red Star Belgrade, Serbia

Matthew Dibley-Dias* (0 caps) Fulham FC, England

Matthew Garbett (15 caps) NAC Breda, Netherlands

Sarpreet Singh (9 caps) FC Hansa Rostock, Germany

Forwards:

Alex Greive (10 caps) St Mirren FC, Scotland

Ben Waine (8 caps) Plymouth Argyle, England

Chris Wood (70 caps) Nottingham Forest, England Eli Just (16 caps) AC Horsens, Denmark

Joe Champness (6 caps) Adanaspor, Turkey

Max Mata (4 caps) Shrewsbury Town, England

*Debut senior international call-up

All Whites October window

14 October at 5am [NZT] All Whites v DR Congo Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain

18 October at 7:45am [NZT] Australia v All Whites Gtech Community Stadium, London, England