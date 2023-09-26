Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

English Premier League club linked with late bid for new Auckland A-League franchise

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Alone in the darkness, Israel Adesanya forged a pathway to sporting greatness. In the documentary Stylebender, his journey down that pathway from bullied child to sporting superstar is explored in depth, highlighting the many challenges along the way and what awaited him at the end of the road. Video / Supplied

The plans for the new Auckland A-League franchise have taken a dramatic twist, with a stunning late bid associated with an English Premier League club.

After six months of negotiations, discussions and meetings, which had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport