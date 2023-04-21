Wellington Phoenix captain and goalkeeper Oliver Sail reacts after conceding a goal - one of four - against the Wanderers on Friday night. Photo / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix captain Oli Sail has described his side’s 4-0 thrashing by Western Sydney as “one of the worst performances” - admitting the club are at a loss as to how to stop their recent slide down the A-League table.

Friday night’s defeat at the CommBank Stadium in Parramatta is the Phoenix’s fourth in their last five games, which have seen the Kiwi outfit concede 17 goals and face missing out on finals football this season.

Brandon Borello, Calem Nieuwenhof’, Aidan Simmons, and Kusini Yengi all scored for former Phoenix coach Marko Rudan’s Wanderers, who now move into second on the A-League table, with the Phoenix in sixth.

Sail did not pull any punches in his post-match interview with Sky Sport.

Calem Nieuwenhof celebrates his goal for the Wanderers. Photo / Photosport

“It was up there with one of the worst performances we’ve put out there for a long, long time,” the goalkeeper said.

“They are a decent side, they move the ball nicely, but we couldn’t even foul them if we wanted to. Defensively it was far from what we were trying to do. It wasn’t even close to the game plan.”

Sail acknowledged it has been “a pretty tough” five weeks for the side, who have seen head coach Ufuk Talay confirm his departure at the end of the season.

Assistant Giancarlo Italiano will replace Talay.

“How we bounce back from that, I don’t know,” Sail said.

The Phoenix face 11th-placed Macarthur next Saturday in a clash they must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.