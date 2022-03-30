Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

37th America's Cup: American Magic boss Terry Hutchinson hopes Kiwis still support event in Barcelona

4 minutes to read
Barcelona, in the region of Catalonia, is the Host Venue for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in September and October of 2024. Video / America's Cup

Barcelona, in the region of Catalonia, is the Host Venue for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in September and October of 2024. Video / America's Cup

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

American Magic will reluctantly be saying goodbye to Auckland when they shut up shop in the city of sails next month and finally ship their race boats back home.

CEO and skipper Terry Hutchinson has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.