Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Ranked: The five best World Cups in next five months

Bonnie Jansen
By
5 mins to read
Damian McKenzie will be a key man for the All Blacks in France. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Damian McKenzie will be a key man for the All Blacks in France. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The second half of 2023 is looking pretty tasty for Kiwi sports fans with five major World Cups on the horizon. The All Blacks, Silver Ferns, Black Caps, Football Ferns and Tall Blacks are all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport