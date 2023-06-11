Ranked: The five best World Cups in next five months

Damian McKenzie will be a key man for the All Blacks in France. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The second half of 2023 is looking pretty tasty for Kiwi sports fans with five major World Cups on the horizon. The All Blacks, Silver Ferns, Black Caps, Football Ferns and Tall Blacks are all set to be in action from next month.

New Zealand and Australia host the Fifa Women’s World Cup, kicking off shortly before the Netball World Cup in South Africa, which will run at the same time.

Then it’s the Basketball World Cup in East Asia in August, Rugby World Cup in September and T20 cricket World Cup in October.

Bonnie Jansen ranks the tournaments in terms of interest and intrigue.

5. Fiba Basketball World Cup - Philippines, Japan and Indonesia: August 25 - September 10

The Tall Blacks have been placed in a group with two of the tournament favourites – the United States and Greece and will be big underdogs playing against some of the world’s best players.

Plus: Isaac Fotu, Tai Webster and Corey Webster are set to match up against All-Star players like Giannis Antetokounmpo (GRE), Tyrese Haliburton (USA), Brandon Ingram (USA) and Anthony Edwards (USA).

Minus: Nations don’t tend to send their best players. There’s a slim likelihood of seeing LeBron James or Stephen Curry feature for the USA while Steven Adams’ injury has likely ruled out any chance of him suiting up for New Zealand.

Tournament favourites: The United States

The Tall Blacks are ranked 26 in the World. Photo / Photosport

4. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup - India: October 5 - November 19

If their recent form in coloured clothing is any indication, Black Caps fans could be slightly concerned – placing them fourth on this list. However, being the biggest cricket tournament on the planet, played in front of the keenest cricket fans in the world, Kiwis will still enjoy this one as summer approaches.

Plus: The Black Caps have shown they know how to thrive at big events. We’ve seen as much as they claimed the inaugural World Test Championship while reaching at least the semifinals of their last five short-form tournaments. Another final-four appearance would represent a good result.

Minus: New Zealand will almost certainly be without Kane Williamson. The Black Caps’ white-ball captain had recent surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee and has begun rehabilitating, but hopes of him being able to steady the ship in India appear slim.

Tournament favourites: India

The Black Caps celebrate a wicket. Photo / photosport.nz

3. Netball World Cup - Cape Town: July 28 - August 6

Favourable NZ viewing times (group matches will be at 7pm and 9pm for Kiwi audiences) makes the Netball World Cup appointment viewing in July. The Silver Ferns are the defending champions, but outsiders (the TAB has them at $6, with Aussie the $1.50 favourites) to go back to back.

Plus: The Ferns squad has a nice blend of veterans and youth. Youngsters Grace Newke, Kate Heffernan and Maddy Gordon will be key for New Zealand in their first World Cup, while Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Gina Crampton and Jane Watson will be seeking their second World Cup title.

Minus: New Zealand’s opposition keeps getting stronger. In 2022, the Ferns were defeated by Australia in the Constellation Cup and beaten by Jamacia and England at the Commonwealth Games.

Tournament favourites: Australia

New Zealand are number two in the World behind Australia. Photo / Photosport

2. Fifa Women’s World Cup - New Zealand and Australia: July 20 - August 20

The snowball is building and the eyes of the world will soon be on NZ as Fifa hopes the tournament lives up to its record-breaking potential.

Does NZ know what’s about to hit it?

Plus: It’s on our doorstep, which is potentially the biggest plus of them all. The kick-off times are perfect, tickets are cheap, and the best players on the planet will play here. The tourism industry, with 30,000 Americans headed here, and the legacy of the game in Aotearoa will also benefit.

Minus: Unlike the Black Ferns and White Ferns, who recently hosted World Cups in New Zealand, the Football Ferns will be lucky to advance from the group stage, and if they do, from that point, fans can only dream.

Tournament favourites: The United States

The Football Ferns are World No. 25. Photo / Photosport

1. Rugby World Cup - France: September 8 - October 28

For six weeks the Rugby World Cup in France will dominate the sports news cycle in New Zealand. Form, injuries and selections will become daily talking points in the media as the nation collectively holds its breath.

The All Blacks are currently fourth in the World. Photo / Photosport

Plus: For once, the All Blacks enter a World Cup without the pressure of being favourites. France, at home, are the team to beat, but most Kiwi fans still won’t accept anything short of a New Zealand win.

Minus: The timezone and host country. The trauma of the all-nighters and early starts will be all too familiar for Kiwi fans who try to forget the All Blacks appearance at the 2007 World Cup hosted in France.

Tournament favourites: France