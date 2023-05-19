Alun Wyn Jones (second from left) and Justin Tipuric (far right) have both quit test rugby only months out from the World Cup in France. Photo / Getty Images

Wales greats Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric stunned the rugby world by announcing their immediate international retirements on Saturday.

The shocking decisions came less than four months before the Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones has the most test caps in the world, 170 since 2006.

Tipuric has 94 since 2011.

Both of them started in the forward pack for Wales’ last match in March against France in the Six Nations, and were named this month in a preliminary World Cup squad.

The squad assembles next week.

If he’d made it to his fifth Rugby World Cup, Jones would have celebrated his 38th birthday in the first week.

The World Cup was expected to be his swansong. He appeared to be farewelling Ospreys supporters in their last home match nearly a month ago.

Unlike Tipuric, Jones didn’t note in his retirement statement that he would continue playing for their Ospreys regional side. He’s down to play for the Barbarians against a World XV at Twickenham next week.

Jones wrote on Instagram: “After ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the WRU, I have decided to step away from the international game. So, after 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.”

Less than two hours beforehand, Tipuric’s sports management released a statement on his behalf saying, “Now seems the right time to step away from international rugby. I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys.”

Together, Jones and Tipuric helped Wales win four Six Nations titles — two of them Grand Slams — and reach the World Cup semifinals in 2019 in Japan.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, under whom both played most of their careers, paid tribute.

Of Jones, Gatland said, “His leadership, dedication and determination are second to none and he has been an incredibly special player for Wales over the past 17 years. Every single time he has taken to the training pitch or put on the red jersey in a test match he has given his absolute all: Setting standards and leading by example.”

“Al’s passion and commitment for his country are limitless and he has been an important pillar for the game in Wales. He leaves a lasting legacy in Welsh rugby.”

Gatland said of Tipuric, “He’s quite quiet off the pitch, but his skill set and his work rate really set him apart from others. He doesn’t like a lot of fuss but I’d like to congratulate him on a great career. He has made an outstanding contribution to Welsh rugby.”

Jones made his test debut in 2006 in Argentina as a 20-year-old blindside flanker; a lanky hothead who’d start fights in training.

He was established in the second row by the time Gatland took charge before the 2008 Six Nations, and became a colossus. His competitiveness and reliability were invaluable. Jones was relentless to the final whistle. He has the most tackles (752) in the Six Nations era.

While Jones can come across as humourless and gruff, former Wales teammate Adam Jones once said he’s the “soppiest block on Earth in the company of youngsters.”

Alun Wyn turned up at a birthday party for Adam Jones’ daughter in a Buzz Lightyear outfit.

He noted in his retirement notice that “despite all I have accomplished, my (two) children will always be my biggest achievement.”

And he achieved some great things on the field.

He played in every test on four British and Irish Lions tours.

He replaced the dropped Brian O’Driscoll as captain when the Lions won the decider against Australia in 2013. He was a starter in the 2017 drawn series in New Zealand and was made captain for the 2021 tour of South Africa.

He dislocated his shoulder in a warmup match but somehow returned four weeks later to play the test series.

He was the first Lion in nearly 40 years to reach 12 tests.

When he dislocated the same shoulder at the end of 2021, he missed nearly five months.

Jones became Wales captain in 2017, and the Wales record caps holder during the 2019 World Cup.

He’s played 158 tests for Wales and former teammate Jonathan Davies once said, “You can talk about him in the same breath as Gareth Edwards, Gerald Davies and JPR Williams. He’s just been an immense player. You could make him man of the match every game. He is just phenomenal.”

The 33-year-old Tipuric’s dynamism and value can be measured by his selection as a starter for Wales’ Six Nations title deciders in 2013, 2019 and 2021.

For the last five years, the flanker with the distinctive blue cap has also started every test he was picked for.

On the last three Lions tours, he played only one test, the 2013 decider in Australia that Jones captained. By another coincidence, he was injured beside Jones in the same warmup game for the 2021 South Africa tour, but the shattered scapula was worse than Jones’ shoulder.

Tipuric didn’t play for 15 months, and on his return he was made captain for the home series last autumn, when Wales’ injury list was long.

The armband appeared to be a burden as Wales lost three of four games, including an historic defeat to Georgia.

”He has performed at the very highest level for a sustained period, done all that has been asked of him in a Wales jersey and been a joy to watch in the process,” Welsh Rugby Union interim CEO Nigel Walker said.