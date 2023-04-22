Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup: Paul Lewis - What Roger Tuivasa-Sheck decision reveals about All Blacks midfield

By
5 mins to read
The cross-code star will rejoin the Warriors ranks in 2024, signing a three-year deal and making the current Super Rugby campaign his last with the Blues. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s return to rugby league, and the growing calls for muscular Levi Aumua as part of the All Blacks midfield for the upcoming World Cup, raises the issue of the shape and style

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport