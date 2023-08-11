Kane Williamson batting during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against England. Photo / Photosport

Kane Williamson says his chances of heading to the ODI World Cup next month were “obviously slim” after suffering an ACL injury in April but is optimistic about returning to the field in time.

The 33-year-old injured his knee and suffered an ACL injury while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on April 2 but will link up in England with the ODI squad next month to continue his recovery.

The first ODI against England is on September 8, while the World Cup squad will be named sometime between September 5 and September 10.

Speaking to media in Mount Maunganui today ahead of a net session at Bay Oval, Williamson said he was working on regaining strength and movement but his goal was returning in time for the World Cup.

“If the knee is at a stage where that can be a reality, that’s great. But, you know, it very much is about getting it right and making sure it’s, it’s ready to go when that time comes, whenever that time is.

“I’m just following the programme with the professionals, the physio, the support staff at New Zealand Cricket. It’s tough because you do have some good days and then you have a few variable ones and — it’s all kind of part of the journey.

“It’s hard to get too far ahead of yourself ... But there’s a lot of work to do. So, you know, it is just chipping away, keeping my head down working hard.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead earlier this week revealed the team would be open to including Williamson in the World Cup squad even if he wasn’t fit for the opening few games.

But he said that luxury would not extend to scenarios where he would only be fit for the knockout matches.

Williamson said World Cups were “always special” and to potentially have the opportunity to head along “would be great”.

“It’s still just guesswork at the moment in terms of, when the day is, or how it’s tracking at the time.

“So, it is just about now and, working hard to keep it moving forward in the right direction.”

Williamson may be one of the only decisions left for the Black Caps selectors to make for the World Cup, with Stead saying that – more injuries aside – they’re close to having their favoured 15-man squad locked in for the event that starts on October 5.

If Williamson isn’t available, Stead confirmed Tom Latham will take the reins as captain.

