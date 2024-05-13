Your Northern Territory experience awaits. Win the adventure of a lifetime to the heart of Australia

One of the great natural wonders of the world, Uluru towers above the surrounding landscape.

Experience Northern Territory’s awe-inspiring scenery with tours of national parks, a scenic helicopter ride, Field of Light dinner and more. The Northern Territory offers a wealth of culture, history, and natural beauty, and is home to a variety of once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will leave even experienced travellers in awe.

The New Zealand Herald has teamed up with Australia’s Northern Territory to give away an unforgettable trip for two to the heart of Australia, Uluru, valued at $10,000. The lucky winner will receive a prize for two, including a $1300 flight voucher per person to put towards airfares to and from Uluru, four nights’ accommodation and incredible guided tours.

Your journey in the heart of Australia starts as soon as you hop on­ the plane and into your shuttle to Sails in the Desert, where you will be checking into one of its superior rooms for your stay. Along with passes to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, you will also have access to the following incredible tours and experiences:

Helicopter tour over Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

Included experience: Helicopter flight over Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

The Australian outback is a unique natural wonder and the best way to really appreciate its impressive size and scale is by soaring over it to take in the entirety of Uluru in all its glory. Your helicopter ride will also showcase Kata Tjuta, which means ‘many heads’. It’s a sacred place relating to knowledge that is considered very powerful. Kata Tjuta is made up of a group of 36 conglomerate rock domes, the highest of which stands 198 metres taller than Uluru and dates back 500 million years. Due to its sacred nature and the presence of sacred sites, over 75 per cent of Kata Tjuta is inaccessible to ground-based tours, making aerial exploration truly the best way to appreciate its vast expanse.

Uluru, or Ayers Rock, is a massive sandstone monolith in the heart of the Northern Territory's arid "Red Centre".

Included experience: Guided sunset tour at Uluru

You’re in for a breathtaking experience as you witness the various shades of Uluru at sunset with an uninterrupted view. Take in the immensity of this iconic landmark and be captivated by the environmental transformations that make it a world-renowned icon. Enjoy a serene moment with a glass of sparkling wine and light refreshments while the sun sets in the west, creating a photographer’s paradise for that perfect Uluru sunset shot.

Included experience: Field of Light, Uluru

Renowned artist Bruce Munro’s acclaimed and award-winning Field of Light Uluru exhibition has been extended indefinitely due to overwhelming public demand. This immersive installation, aptly titled Tili Wiru Tjuta Nyakunytjaku or “looking at lots of beautiful lights” in the local Pitjantjatjara language, is Munro’s largest work to date. Covering an area of more than seven football fields, the exhibition invites visitors to immerse themselves in a fantastical garden of 50,000 luminous spindles. These stems sway and breathe, emanating a captivating desert spectrum of ochre, deep violet, blue, and gentle white. You will get to enjoy a three-course dinner at Uluru’s Sounds of Silence event for a truly exceptional starlit dining experience. The evening begins with a glass of sparkling wine and canapes on a red desert dune, where you can witness the sunset’s transformation of Uluru’s hues. Then indulge in a bush-tucker inspired feast accompanied by premium Australian wine. After dinner, an astronomer will guide you through the wonders of the Australian night sky, revealing the planets and galaxies that light up the darkness.

Included experience: Wintjiri Wiru sunset dinner and drone show

During your sunset dinner at Wintjiri Wiru, which translates to “beautiful view out to the horizon” in the local Pitjantjatjara language, you will get to witness the ancient Mala story re-told like never before. This breathtaking event uses a captivating blend of choreographed drones, lasers, and projections that illuminate the night sky, where a story passed down for thousands of generations now passes to you. Enjoy a gourmet dinner hamper where native ingredients are combined with modern culinary techniques and immerse yourself in a living story as the sun sets over Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

This 5-day trip to Uluru includes:

• 4x nights’ accommodation at Sails in the Desert

• $1300 flight credit per person

• 2x passes to Uluru National Park

• An extended morning helicopter‑flight over Uluru & Kata-Tjuta

• Sounds of Silence dinner with a Field of Light experience

• Afternoon sunset at Uluru

• Morning sunrise tour at Kata Tjuta

• Sunset dinner at Wintjiri Wiru

• SEIT Patji – A True Aboriginal Experience