Your guide to the best of Queensland

LISTEN TO THE WHALE SONG

Every year between July and November, humpback whales on the long journey from Antarctica to the Coral Sea stop in Queensland’s Hervey Bay to rest, play, and nurse their calves. Widely considered Australia’s premiere whale watching site, Hervey Bay is also one of the handful of places that you can swim alongside these gentle giants. You can jump in the water or choose to admire their majesty from on-deck with Blue Dolphin Marine Tours’ eco-catamaran; aboard Hervey Bay Whale Watch’s specially designed Quick Cat II with its five viewing decks; or as part of small group tour with the Hervey Bay Dive Centre. However, Hervey Bay is worth visiting yearround for its unique ecology and history, including that of nearby K’gari (Fraser Island). The world’s largest sand island is famed for its population of dingoes, which you have a chance of spotting on Salty Safari’s new 18-seat boat tours. On a five-hour Western Wonders excursion, you’ll be whisked to the island’s largely untouched Western shores, where you’ll relax on secret beaches, snorkel with scores of marine life, and—if the timing is right—wave at the bay’s majestic humpbacks as they pass by.

GLITZ ON THE GOLD COAST

The Gold Coast offers far more than theme parks and gold-sand beaches—it’s fast establishing itself as a foodie favourite and a cultural hub. This is evident at HOTA Gallery in Surfers Paradise, which from 8 February to 10 April will host the world-exclusive “Pop Masters: Art from the Mugrabi Collection, New York.” Featuring work by iconic artists Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean- Michel Basquiat, the exhibit includes pieces never seen before.

There’s even more eye candy to take in within the newly opened Langham Hotel’s crystal quartz towers. An exercise in opulence, it boasts three restaurants, two bars, a health club, two swimming pools, and incredible ocean views.

Finally, you can’t leave the Gold Coast without experiencing a bit of the region’s natural beauty. Just 2.5km offshore, you’ll find the spectacular AUD$5 million Wonder Reef. The world’s first buoyant diving reef, it will leave you in wonder with its nine underwater sculptural flutes suspended 22 metres above the sea floor, allowing divers to pause at different depths and admire the flourishing coral. Just call it nature’s art gallery.

WATCH THE NRL MAGIC ROUND IN BRISBANE

Footy fan? Mark your calendar for May’s Magic Round, which is when all the games of the 2023 premiership round will play out over three days at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Running from May 5 to 7, this festival of football is when the league’s best players will come headto- head in competition, and fans will gather in the Brisbane Broncos’ heartland of Caxton Street to eat, drink, and cheer them on.

The event comes in the midst of Brisbane’s continued transformation into a dynamic cultural hub, with refined food and beverage offerings. Case in point is the Howard Smith Wharves, home to Felons Brewing nestled under the Story Bridge. Every Saturday and Sunday at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm, the riverside brewery takes visitors behind the scenes and gives them a chance to sample its brews. On Wednesdays, this is also where you can get bendy with a beer, courtesy of Felons’ Beer Yoga. Howard Smith Wharves is one of Brisbane’s newer dining and entertainment precincts, which will be joined in the latter half of 2023 by the new AUD$3.6 billion Queen’s Wharf development. When it opens, it will feature more than 50 new restaurants, cafes, and bars.

INDULGE YOUR SENSES ON THE SUNSHINE COAST

One of Queensland’s most celebrated culinary festivals, the Curated Plate, will return to the Sunshine Coast this winter. From 28 July to 6 August, foodies will gather at long lunches, curated distillery tours, and chef-led dinners, where they’ll have the chance to test out innovative takes on the region’s freshest produce.

It’s not the only chance for indulgence—or for adventure. Honouring the legacy of Steve Irwin, the newly opened Crocodile Hunter Lodge is where guests can unwind in luxury after spending the day at Australia Zoo—including floating in the infinity pool beneath the commanding Glasshouse Mountains. About two hours further north, you’ll find the colourful sands of Rainbow Beach on the cusp of the 41,000 hectare Cooloola National Park. One of the departure points for K’gari (Fraser Island), the quiet resort town is beloved for its 4WD tracks, otherworldly Carlo Sand Blow, excellent fishing, and family friendly resorts—but keen trampers will also love the multi-day Cooloola Great Walk.

CRANKWORX COMES TO CAIRNS

When mountain biking festival and expo Crankworx comes to Cairns from May 17 to 21, it will be unlike any other stop on the international tour. The event will take place at Smithfield, which is known as the highest-profile rainforest trail system in the world, and where two UNESCO World Heritage areas meet. You can test your skills ahead of the event with mountain biking specialists Off Camber as your guide. Its guides and coaches lead clinics and tours through the rural rainforest and villages of the Atherton Tablelands, suitable for beginners and advanced rides alike.

You can’t come this far north without exploring the Great Barrier Reef, though. With tour operator Passions of Paradise, confident snorkellers can become a marine biologist for a day by contributing to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s Eye on the Reef citizen science programme.

Meanwhile, divers can observe crews working underwater in the coral nursery. For a relaxing day trip from Cairns, the new Reef Magic pontoon offers a family friendly alternative, with slides for kids, giant sunbathing areas, and introductory scuba dives.

