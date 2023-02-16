Your guide to the best of Canberra

Enlighten Illuminations. Credit/ Foot Photography Davey Barber for VisitCanberra

LIGHT IT UP

This March, the city of Canberra will be transformed by light, music, culture, and creativity, as the Enlighten Festival and the Enlighten Illuminations take over the city’s streets. From 3 to 13 March, Canberra’s most iconic buildings—including Parliament House, the National Portrait Gallery, and the National Gallery of Australia—will become canvasses for thought-provoking digital light and sound projections every evening from 8pm until 11pm. Paired with live music and food and beverages from local vendors, it’s a night out guaranteed to engage all your senses. Other events during the festival include film competitions and screenings, exclusive ticketed experiences, and art installations throughout the National Triangle. Enlighten Festival runs from 3 to 19 March 2023. enlightencanberra.com

Enlighten Illuminations. Credit/Hcreations Photography for VisitCanberra.

SHOW YOUR PRIDE

There’s no better time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride than when the capital city is already vibrant with colour, life, and light. On the second weekend of the Enlighten Festival (10 to 12 March) the capital’s iconic buildings will become canvases for pride-themed projections, while hot air balloons will sport rainbow flags as they float high above on 11 March. Later that day, the Fresh Out Fair will take place in the leafy urban sanctuary of Glebe Park. A family-friendly event, the fair will feature musical performances, dog parades, and a mega-sized drag production, alongside more than 60 market stalls. Other highlights include the Lights! Canberra! Action! film festival on 10 March, when attendees will be able to vote for their favourite short features in the pride competition. Then, to cap it off, award-winning Indigenous music duo Electric Fields will join the Canberra Symphony Orchestra at Symphony in the Park on 12 March. It’s a weekend not to be missed—and it’s all free to attend. visitcanberra.com.au/articles/pride-events

Canberra Balloon Spectacular. Credit/ 5 Foot Photography Davey Barber for VisitCanberra.

START YOUR DAY ON A HIGH

You could make the long journey to Cappadocia, Turkey, to see the surreal sight of dozens of hot air balloons floating gently across the skies every morning—or you could simply head to Australia’s capital from 11 to 19 March. This is when Canberra’s Balloon Spectacular, timed to coincide with the Enlighten Festival, will see more than 25 giant balloons in all colours and shapes (think: sea of colour and movement) launch daily from the Patrick White Lawns at dawn. Spectators can grab a hot breakfast from one of the on-site food trucks to enjoy while watching the balloons float high over Lake Burley Griffin. But for the best vantage point, climb aboard a champagne flight with a local tour operator, which will give you breath-taking bird’s-eye views of the National Triangle. Canberra is one of the few cities in the world that allows these majestic aircraft to fly over built-up urban areas, making this a truly unique experience. enlightencanberra.com

National Folk Festival. Photo/ Supplied

DANCE WITH WILD ABANDON

Now in its 31st year, the National Folk Festival is returning to Exhibition Park in Canberra this Easter long weekend. From 6 to 10 April, festivalgoers will gather on Ngunnawal Country to listen and dance to the sounds of celebrated local, national, and international artists, including this year’s headliners: British musician Billy Bragg, and Australian folk rock band, the Waifs. With multiple stages, workshops, markets, food stalls, and on-site amping, this all-ages communityoriented event will see you busting a move and soaking up the good vibes. Day passes, full weekend entry, and evening-only tickets are on sale now, starting from AUD$42 for adults. But consider this fair warning: Locals say that once you’ve gone to the festival just once, you’ll come back year after year. folkfestival.org.au

Pialligo Truffles. Photo/ Supplied

HUNT FOR BLACK GOLD

With its hot, dry summers, frosty winters, and sunny days, the Australia Capital Territory’s high-altitude climate perfectly replicates that of France and Italy’s famed truffle-growing regions. The earthy treats are so sought-after not only because they’re difficult to grow and find—but also because they’re best eaten as soon as possible after harvesting. In Canberra, that time of year arrives in mid-June and runs until August, which is when you’ll find the region’s prized black Perigord truffles on the menu at restaurants, cafes, and wineries across the capital. In addition to seasonal specials, visitors can experience the thrill of unearthing one of the treats with a truffle-hunting dog at their side; take part in a paddock-to-plate truffle tasting degustation on a farm in the Canberra region; or pair their truffles with a side of local wine on a multi-stop day tour. For more inspiration visitcanberra.com.au