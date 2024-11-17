Your eyes and eye makeup: What to do, and what not to do

A guide on what to do – and what not to do.

You only have two eyes, so you need to try your best to look after them. This means regular eye check-ups and wearing sunglasses whenever you can – but what about when it comes to applying your signature smoky eye?

Lining your waterline (the inner rim of your eyelid) – a makeup technique that should have been left in the early 2000s – can put you at risk of scratches, obscured vision and infections.

Specsavers optometrist May Young says “makeup misuse” can cause a variety of issues when it comes to your eye health.

“Constantly poking yourself in the eye puts your eye at risk of being scratched, or causing a tear, which can lead to obscured vision and infections,” Young says.

If you are a regular makeup wearer, you have probably experienced that sharp jolt of pain when you paint your eyes with mascara, instead of your eyelashes, or the scratching sensation of rogue eyeshadow caught under your waterline.

While these small stings may disappear almost instantly, should we be concerned about the long-term effects of accidentally getting makeup too close, or in our eyes?

Young warns to steer clear of waterproof mascara, and other waterproof products in general, stating that they should come with “an eye health warning”.

“Because these products can be so hard to remove, the cleaning process can cause irritation and blocked tear ducts, which could result in a serious, painful infection,” Young says.

Other products to avoid include at-home lash tint applications (dying your eyelashes darker), whitening drops and lash serums.

“All of these products can cause some level of irritation, especially if they include low-quality ingredients,” Young says.

“Things like whitening drops – or eye brightening drops – can cause a condition called rebound redness, which is when the blood vessels in your eyes dilate after the effects of the drops wear off.”

However, while it is easy to misuse makeup, it’s also easy to make sure you are looking after your eye health, particularly if you don’t want to give up that glitter eyeshadow. The first port of call – check the use-by date of all of your makeup products.

“People don’t always know this, but makeup has a sell by date,” Young says.

“Try to replace your eye makeup every six months, and avoid sharing products with others.”

As well as surface-level injuries, old or expired makeup can also cause more serious issues, such as conjunctivitis or painful styes.

To steer clear of makeup-induced eye infections, Young recommends the following steps:

Avoid products that contain untested or harsh chemicals.

Infection-causing bacteria grow easily in creamy or liquid eye makeup – throw away any unused makeup after three months.

Clean your face and eyelids before applying any product and be sure to always wash it off at the end of the day.

Always apply makeup outside the lash line, to avoid blocking the oil glands of the upper or lower eyelid.

Never share eye makeup, even with family or close friends.

If you develop an eye infection, like pink eye, immediately toss all of your eye makeup and don’t use eye makeup until the infection is gone.

If you develop any symptoms of an eye infection, such as redness, watery eyes or pain, make sure to book in with an optometrist as soon as you can.

“The best way to avoid any long-term eye health issues is to make sure you’re using makeup in a safe way, as well as getting your eyes tested regularly – whether you experience symptoms or not,” Young says.

