Wondrous Waiheke

Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant.

Bree Tomasel unveils the unexpected on Auckland’s best-known island.

With world class wines, pristine beaches, olive groves, walking tracks and art galleries, it's easy to see why Waiheke is considered the jewel in the Hauraki Gulf's crown. But I had no idea of the vast array of activities I was in for when my alarm went off at 6:45am. My partner and I hopped aboard the 8am ferry and headed to the island, a 40-minute ride from downtown Auckland.

The Botanical Distillery.

Our first stop: The Batch Winery. Nestled atop a hill with 360-degree views, it's hard not to get lost in the "this would be an amazing location for a wedding" vibes. But today there was no time for a shotgun wedding as we were there to create our own signature scents with The Botanical Distillery. Helen - our guide for the day - exuded passion for the ancient process of distilling. After smelling different scents multiple times, I felt like a pro and began making my own scent and, although I don't think my finished product is going to end up in a Farmers near you anytime soon, it was a fun experience for our nostrils and minds.

Then we were off to Ki Māha for lunch, which overlooks beautiful Onetangi Beach. This used to be a humble little fish and chip shop, and is now a feast for your eyes, with glass ceilings, hand-blown light chandeliers, and fully retractable front glass doors, like you are dining directly on the sand... can you feel the romance! We tried Oysters Kilpatrick and seared scallops, then roasted lamb rump and spaghetti with clams. This place had all the bells and whistles, amazing staff, teamed with an amazing interior and exterior aesthetic. We'll definitely be back!

It was time for a change of pace, and pace there was plenty of as we headed to EcoZip Adventures for our adrenaline hit! As someone who's afraid of heights, I must say zip lining was not high on my list of things to do on Waiheke, but walking into the treehouse-like setup, my nerves seemed to vanish as we took in a view that reached so far it really did feel like you were on top of the world. Our guide Tim made us feel at ease as we were flung 60m high and 200m long through the forest canopy. Tim also shared his knowledge of Māori myths and what EcoZip is doing to preserve and restore this beautiful and important site.

EcoZip Adventures.

After conquering my fear of heights, it was time for a celebratory drink! Well-deserved if I do say so myself. At Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant., I truly felt like I was stepping into a Tuscan villa - with the picturesque views to match. We sat in the comfy bean bags on the rooftop terrace and may or may not have shut our eyes for 15 minutes before being immersed in our own private wine tasting. Later, back on the ferry, another little nap rounded out the day amongst our fellow travellers.