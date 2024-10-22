Women redefine signmaking at Big Ideas

This story was prepared by Competenz and Big Ideas and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

The company is dedicated to fostering talent, especially women.

One day she’s welding aluminium lightboxes in the workshop; the next, she’s applying Karen Walker window decals or installing signage on a high-rise from a boom lift. For Beau Little, a signmaking apprentice at Big Ideas, no two days are the same.

“If variety is the spice of life, then I’ve found my dream job,” says the 25-year-old. After working as a cattle musterer in Australia and experimenting with metalwork, Little’s journey led her to signmaking. “I wanted a job where I could work with my hands, be creative, and enjoy it. After some research, I decided to give signmaking a try.”

Now two years into her apprenticeship with Competenz, Little is thriving at Big Ideas, one of New Zealand’s leading signage companies. “I love the variety. I’ve learned so many new skills and built on the ones I already had,” she says. While she’s focused on becoming a well-rounded tradeswoman, she’s also discovering her niche.

“I’m really into the electrical, fabrication, and installation side of signmaking. I enjoy operating machinery and get a lot of satisfaction from big installs.”

Ross Hall, director at Big Ideas, is thrilled with Little’s progress. “She’s unique in that she’s a true all-rounder but can also pick up a welding torch and do the job, which is invaluable for fabricating large signs.”

Little is one of three female Competenz apprentices at Big Ideas, with a fourth soon joining. Hall is dedicated to fostering talent in the trade, especially among women. “Signmaking has traditionally been male-dominated, but women bring unique strengths like attention to detail, organisation, and a fresh approach to problem-solving. This creates a more balanced team environment,” he explains.

“Taking on apprentices means you have committed team members for at least three years. One of my team members has been here for 16 years. The key is to keep them engaged, provide a unique work environment, and continuously challenge them.”

Competenz Training Advisor, Grant Alsop, plays a key role in supporting the apprentices. “I visit every three months and am available daily for assistance. The great thing about this industry is that it’s creative and suits everyone. Big Ideas provides the ideal environment for apprentices – they have a skilled team eager to share knowledge, encourage growth, and recognise achievement.”

So, what’s the key to success in signmaking? Hall says it starts with attitude. “You need a passion for creativity and be adaptable. This trade isn’t just about signs; it’s about fabrication, electrical work, and face-to-face communication.”

Caitlyn Foster, now three years into her apprenticeship, embodies this versatility. “Before signmaking, I tried everything from nursing to telesales. I’d always wanted to get into signwriting, but it wasn’t until I met Hall that I got my chance.” With her apprenticeship finishing soon, Foster feels she’s found her calling. “It’s a great trade with many pathways to explore.”

New apprentice Jessica Livick, six months in, is equally enthusiastic. “I get to do so much, from applying vinyl to wiring light-up display stands. The creative process is what drew me in.”

Her advice to other women? “Just do it! Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.”