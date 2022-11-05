Wild Weather Tracker window on future

Floods in Nelson. Photo / Tim Cuff.

Climate change picture emerging - but most NZers not responding.

About 70 per cent of New Zealanders are concerned about the impacts of climate change, but only 40 per cent have taken action to prepare in the past six months.

It's an alarming statistic coming alongside a 34 per cent rise in weather-related insurance claims compared to the same time last year, according to insurance leaders AMI, State and NZI.

The research shows that 71 per cent agree climate change is a key contributor to wild weather while 69 per cent are concerned about the potential impacts of wild weather

the data paints a clear picture that, despite New Zealanders being concerned about and increasingly impacted by climate change, too little is being done at an individual, community or government level to help mitigate its effects.

Another clear picture being painted comes from the insurance companies' latest Wild Weather Tracker, which compiles six-monthly weather-related claims data. It shows a staggering 13,587 weather-related claims in the past six months alone, up 34 per cent from the same time last year.

Nelson floods 2021. Photo / George Heard.

The Tracker also, for the first time, includes a nationwide poll which found that 82 per cent of people believe wild weather is increasing in frequency and severity, while 42 per cent feel either not at all prepared or only a little prepared to respond to a storm.

"What the Tracker clearly shows us is that despite high levels of concern, awareness and property damage, people do not feel prepared and little action is occurring to help people protect themselves," says the CEO of AMI, State and NZI, Amanda Whiting.

"This could be because people don't know how to prepare, or simply hope it won't happen to them. I would also suggest that there's a question in their minds around responsibility – a sentiment that came through strongly in our Climate Change Poll in July, in which 48 per cent of people stated that they were looking to the government to take action on climate change, up 23 per cent from five years ago."

The latest statistics come two months after AMI, State and NZI Insurance put forward a three-step climate action plan to government, calling for specific urgent action to ensure New Zealanders are protected from the effects of climate change, particularly flooding.

"We called for three practical, collaborative steps to be taken," says Whiting, "which will lead to a real reduction in the flood risk faced by some of New Zealand's most exposed communities.

"For example, we all know the challenges Westport has faced with flooding and repeated evacuations. In response the government is considering a proposal to reduce the impact of future floods in Westport, including by investing in improved flood defences.

"We commend this, but are mindful that many other communities face similar risks from floods and need help. We want to see a much more strategic and long-term approach to investment in flood protection infrastructure for these communities, as outlined in step three of our plan.

"A business case and programme of work for investment in appropriate infrastructure for flood-prone locations is critical to keeping insurance premiums affordable for everyone.

"While we have had some good conversations with the government, we are still waiting on any actual decisions or commitments to the steps contained in our three-step plan. In the meantime, New Zealanders continue to be affected by the devastating impacts of climate change on their properties and livelihoods."

"As New Zealand's largest general insurer, we are committed to being here to help people recover from wild weather events – but insurance can only ever be one component of the solution. We need to work collectively and urgently to better protect people and property in our most at-risk communities.

That means agreeing a common view of which communities are at the highest risk, stopping further development and intensification in high-risk areas, and investing in infrastructure to protect our most flood-prone communities, Whiting says.

Meanwhile Dr Bruce Buckley, AMI, State and NZI's chief meteorologist, says New Zealand's climate has changed irrevocably, and that the country is now susceptible to the compounding effects of rising sea levels, warming seas, and damaging tropical weather systems.

"Sea level rise will accelerate and is unstoppable," he says. "While New Zealand's physical location means we have always been susceptible to tropical systems, the effects of warmer sea temperatures around New Zealand, plus the current and future La Niña-like climate forcing patterns, means they are likely to occur more frequently than ever before.

"We'll start to see Category 5 storms that have previously impacted Vanuatu or Fiji getting closer and closer before they start to weaken – meaning they can be increasingly severe in future across the New Zealand region."

The Tracker also reveals updated claims statistics for the torrential rainfall, slips and floods that affected Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough, and other parts of the country in August. To date, AMI, State and NZI have received 1716 claims and are in the process of paying out approximately $20m to customers.

For more information: Wild Weather Tracker

Property damage up 34 per cent

This table shows the regional breakdown of property damage up 34 per cent – with a total of 13,587 claims made from 1st March to 31st August 2022 compared to 10,106 claims made during the same period last year.

Breakdown of weather-related claims per region: