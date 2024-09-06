What it’s like Behind the wheel of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV

This story was prepared by Simon Lucas Mitsubishi and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

In recent years, electric vehicle technology has revolutionised the automotive industry. The era of EVs and PHEVs appealing only to a niche market is over, with more Kiwis considering incorporating battery power for their next vehicle.

One popular choice has been the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV, a compact SUV that combines petrol and battery power for a seamless, eco-friendly driving experience without sacrificing performance.

With the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV on our roads for just over three years, now is a great time to check in with some early adopters to gain insight into their long-term ownership experiences.

We sat down with four Simon Lucas Mitsubishi customers – Judy, David, John and Fay – to have a chat about their long-term experience with the Eclipse Cross PHEV.

Judy has been driving her Eclipse Cross PHEV for two and a half years and has been impressed by its efficiency. “Because the car is a PHEV Mitsubishi, I’ve only refuelled six or seven times in the last two and a half years since I’ve had the car, and I’ve done about 17,500km.” The convenience and cost savings of such minimal refuelling have made a significant impact on her daily life.

David praises the Eclipse Cross PHEV for easing common electric vehicle concerns. “I don’t have range anxiety because I know we can go up to 650km on a full charge and a full tank.” Eclipse Cross’s 55km EV range offers peace of mind and freedom for daily commutes - and even when the PHEV needs charging, it’s convenient, with Fay noting, “One of the most important things is being able to charge at home in a normal plug. It’s really as simple as charging the PHEV overnight”.

John highlights its versatility and practicality: “Our main use is as a family car, but I do a lot of cycling as well, and we can carry the bikes in the back of the car quite happily. We also use it for the company, and it can carry a quarter of a ton in the back with no problems at all.”

This real-world experience underscores the Eclipse Cross PHEV’s impressive cargo capacity and adaptability, making it a perfect choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and businesses alike.

These testimonials highlight just a few of the ways the Eclipse Cross PHEV is improving the driving experience for its owners. But the benefits don’t stop there.

Eclipse Cross PHEV Features:

● EV range of up to 55km

● Combined range of up to 650km

● 2.1 L per 100 KM fuel economy

● 10-year powertrain warranty

● 8-year/160,000km Li-ion battery warranty

Drivers agree: the Eclipse Cross PHEV is a game-changer. As David puts it, “It’s a good-sized car. It’s well-priced and it just does the job. You can justify having a medium to bigger car with the low running costs. So thoroughly recommend it.”

