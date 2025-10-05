Unlock the layers of Vietnam

Wendy Wu

From the emerald waterways of the Mekong Delta to the ancient imperial grandeur of Hue and the chaotic energy of Saigon’s bustling streets, Vietnam offers New Zealand travellers something most destinations can’t: genuine surprise around every corner.

Often described as the jewel of Southeast Asia, the country enchants visitors with its ancient culture, dramatic landscapes and iconic cuisine. For Kiwis chasing adventure, warmth and something truly different, it’s a perennial bucket list favourite.

Lucy Anthony discovered why firsthand when she finally visited the country she’d spent years promoting. As a reservations consultant for Wendy Wu Tours, she’d helped countless customers book their dream Vietnam holiday – but last year, she switched roles and became the traveller, taking her mum on the Vietnam at a Glance tour.

“It was just really exciting to be somewhere so different from anywhere I’d been before,” Anthony says. “The cities, the history, the scenery – it all just blended together into this incredible experience.”

Seeing Vietnam through both industry eyes and as a wide-eyed first-timer gave Lucy a unique perspective on why the country leaves such a lasting impression. But it also emphasised what many Kiwi travellers miss out on.

Civilisation in Vietnam dates back more than 4000 years, creating a culture so layered and deep it’s hard for people from newer parts of the world to comprehend. “I think a lot of people go for the food and beaches – and those are great,” Anthony says. “But if that’s all you experience, you might miss out on what really makes the place special.”

Wendy Wu Tours’ itineraries are designed to give travellers more than just postcard moments. Some include treks to remote villages in Sapa or a journey along the Thống Nhất Railway (also known as the Reunification Express). Beyond visiting each such place, the trips include expert local guides who bring each location to life.

“Củ Chi Tunnels is somewhere that everyone goes to when they’re in Saigon,” Anthony says. “But without a guide, you’re just putting two and two together in your own head. Our guide was able to vividly explain how sections were used, how many men would hide where, what specific devices were used to capture the enemy.

Sapa

“It made it real. Without that, it wouldn’t have hit the same way.”

A consistent theme in Wendy Wu customer reviews is how much the guides elevate the entire trip – and for Anthony, it didn’t take long to understand why. “Our guide, Kim, has been doing it for around 15 years and he wasn’t just knowledgeable, he was genuinely funny and really entertaining.”

“He immediately got our Kiwi, Aussie and Brit humour, which made everyone feel relaxed straight away. He read the room really well – if people were nervous or overwhelmed, he’d know instinctively and give them that little bit of extra attention.

“He didn’t just lead the tour; he took time to get to know each person. He’d ask about your family back home or what brought you on the trip. It felt like travelling with a friend who also happened to be an expert.”

Another luxury of a guided tour is not having to sweat the details. Every transfer, meal, entry ticket and flight is pre-arranged, so guests can simply focus on soaking everything in. “It was just really seamless,” Anthony says. “Everything’s taken care of. You can just sort of go on auto-pilot and enjoy it all.”

For Anthony, ‘auto-pilot’ mode meant being able to switch off her logistics brain and focus fully on sharing the experience with her mother.

Hoi An

“It was really special getting to do it with her. She kept saying, ‘I can’t believe how beautiful it is here’, and she loved talking to the guide,” she recalls. “Mum’s not usually a big city person, but the energy and the movement everywhere – especially at night – really captivated her.

“The mopeds and motorbikes, with whole families stacked on one bike, people transporting furniture on them – it’s a mesmerising chaos that somehow just works. She found that so exciting to watch.”

It was an unforgettable trip for Anthony and her mother, not just because of the bucket-list sights, but thanks to the local guide who took them deeper than any guidebook could.

“Vietnam’s one of those places where there really is something for everyone,” she says. “But to really get it, you need someone who has lived and breathed it their whole lives to show you around. It makes all the difference.”

Whether it’s watching mist roll over Ha Long Bay, walking ancient streets in Hoi An, or eating street food with new friends in Hanoi, the memories made in Vietnam are the kind that stay with you for life – especially when you’ve got the right person showing you the way.

