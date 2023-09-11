Unforgettable family fun: Set sail with Disney Magic at Sea

Photo/Supplied.

The charm of Disney storytelling sailing close to home.

Here’s some mighty good news for Kiwi families ready for a holiday teeming with excitement and a sprinkling of Disney magic: with the upcoming inaugural season being so popular, Disney Magic at Sea has announced a special new season with sailings from New Zealand and Australia in 2024/2025.

With a big mix of activities­, entertainment and dining to suit every taste — and all delivered with that exceptional level of service Disney is renowned for, evidenced by the numerous accolades awarded for its cruise offerings — the whole family is set for an unforgettable journey. And stepping aboard the Disney Wonder cruise ship you’ll soon discover exactly why the Disney Magic at Sea experience is so sought after.

Frozen, A Musical Spectacular / Photo Supplied.

When it comes time to fill the agenda, every age group is spoilt for choice. Prepare for Broadway-style entertainment with up to three shows on offer, depending on your cruise. Frozen, A Musical Spectacular brings Elsa and Anna’s icy adventure to the stage, including many of the classic songs, plus lavish new production numbers showcasing the cherished story in fresh ways; there’s more toe-tapping fun at Disney Dreams — An Enchanted Classic, with its heartening message about the power of dreams and family, incorporating many beloved Characters from Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Cinderella and Aladdin. This award-winning musical also features stunning special effects to dazzle both young and young at heart. And finally, on sailings of three or more nights, you and your loved ones can dress to the nines and walk the red carpet to participate in Golden Mickeys, a Hollywood-style awards show with spectacular songs and special appearances by Captain Mickey Mouse and some of his friends.

The party’s only just getting started though — you can keep the fun times going and revel with deck festivities, including fireworks at sea on select sailings of three or more nights. And all of this is included in your cruise fare.

Your tastebuds and indeed all your senses will soon be dazzled, too, at the three distinctive dining locations: Tiana’s Place, a rousing celebration of southern cooking and live jazz music, inspired by The Princess and the Frog; Triton’s, an upscale restaurant offering fine dining, named after the father in The Little Mermaid; and, finally, Animator’s Palate, where a fusion of Pacific Island foods, Asian cooking and fresh California fare paints a delicious culinary picture nightly. Excluding alcohol, some beverages and select snacks these dining offerings are all also included in your fare. With Disney’s Rotational Dining, each evening brings a fresh dining experience at one of the dining locations and a dining room server that follows you to each location to create a more personalised experience, where they get to know you and your preferences. Additionally, 24-hour room service ensures no craving goes unanswered. For an elevated gastronomic affair, adults can relish in premium dining at Palo, at an additional charge, to dine out on fine Italian fare in a sophisticated adults-exclusive environment. There are other adult-exclusive spaces for those looking for more relaxing time — the Quiet Cove Pool is a den of zen, where you can take time out, cocktail in hand. Or, for an additional cost, you can pamper yourself at the Senses Spa & Salon.

Animator's Palate / Photo Supplied.

For the whole gamut of Disney enthusiasts, Character experiences aboard Disney Magic at Sea are a highlight that transcends generations. Welcome Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie, alongside Characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. You’ll see some of your favourite Characters roam the ship, while others have designated meet-and-greet locales. There is even a chance you could meet them during kids’ club activities or while you’re dining in certain locations. These enchanting Character moments are woven into your cruise fare.

Junior explorers and tweens will find their ports of fun and creativity at the Oceaneer’s Club and Oceaneer’s Lab. These imaginative havens offer boundless avenues for play, discovery, and forging new friendships. Tweens and teens have their own dedicated spaces, tailored to their evolving interests. The cherry on top? These kid-friendly zones are all part of your cruise fare, providing a safe, entertaining hub for young adventurers.

And when you need your own space, you can return to your stateroom, specifically made with families in mind. Most include split bathrooms so there’s no jostling for space to get ready — plus, many staterooms have adjoining rooms. A range of accommodation categories means there’s something to suit all budgets. For those seeking unparalleled luxury, the Concierge experience beckons. These premium staterooms come with a dedicated Concierge crew, an exclusive lounge, priority boarding, and pre-arrival booking privileges.

The Disney Wonder / Photo Supplied.

Disney Magic at Sea is truly a cruise into the extraordinary, where Disney waves its wand to create award-winning experiences to suit all tastes. With entertainment for every age, dining pleasures, cherished Character interactions, and a medley of activities, a Disney Magic at Sea experience unites generations, from the youngest to the young at heart.

Don’t miss this special new season of sailings coming to New Zealand and Australia from October 2024 to February 2025. To book your Disney Magic at Sea holiday visit DisneyCruiseLine.com/AUNZ or see your preferred travel agent.

*Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas © 2023 Disney © 2023 Disney/Pixar. Two-night sailings may have modified or limited entertainment offerings. Additional costs may be required for some experiences and may need to be booked in advance. Health and safety measures, ports of call and offerings may change at any time without notice. On board venues, experiences, services and offerings may be modified or limited in capacity or availability, and are subject to restrictions, cancellation or closure without notice. See disneycruise.com/updates