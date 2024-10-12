Unexpected luxury in Antarctica

World’s only luxury ice breaker offers unique polar expeditions.

While New Zealand has an intimate relationship with the least-populated continent on Earth, very few of us have visited it. Wild, inhospitable and undeniably beautiful, Antarctica holds a level of intrigue and allure for Kiwis matched by few other places. Now, with boutique French cruise operator Ponant offering two expeditions to the mysterious continent this summer on the world’s only luxury icebreaker, a once-in-a-lifetime adventure beckons.

“What makes the expedition unique is the ability of the Le Commandant Charcot to go deeper into the icepack than any other passenger carrying liner,” says Ponant ANZ director of sales Julie Rogers. “Our guests literally see and hear an icebreaker at work as we move through the frozen Weddell Sea, under the Larsen ice shelf, and on to Snow Hill Island to witness the Emperor penguin colonies.”

Ponant was founded by a group of former French naval officers seeking to provide nautical experiences for those who might prefer the feel of their own boat but aren’t inclined towards ownership. Their first vessel, the tri-masted barquentine Le Ponant, entered service in 1991 and established Ponant’s reputation for relaxed luxury, environmental sensibility, and the unique sensation of being both on and in command of one’s own ship while sharing the space with like-minded individuals. Currently sailing the Adriatic, Le Ponant remains a firm favourite in Ponant’s fleet.

A further differentiator is that Ponant operates expeditions rather than the more traditional cruises prioritising onboard entertainment. As a result, engagement is encouraged and facilitated from boarding to disembarking. For example, says Rogers, the bridge on all vessels is accessible, with many guests spending time discussing instruments, propulsion and more with the ship’s crew.

Launched in 2020, Le Commandant Charcot is the newest addition to Ponant’s fleet, named in honour of polar scientist Jean-Baptiste Étienne Auguste Charcot. Designed specifically for Arctic and Antarctic missions, the Polar Class 2-rated icebreaker remains the only passenger ship to reach both the geographic North Pole and into the frozen sea ice of Antarctica.

In keeping with environmental responsibility pioneered on Le Ponant, the new ship is powered by a hybrid-electric LNG propulsion system that reduces emissions, and an ethos of sustainable practice pervades every expedition.

A veteran of multiple missions to the frosty South, Rogers says the mystique of the original Terra Australis Incognita is enhanced by its extreme inaccessibility. “It’s something else, starting with crossing the Southern Ocean. There are only 200 passengers, and your fellow travellers tend to self-select as those keen on exploration and adventure, so there’s a palpable sense of camaraderie.”

Before taking to the high seas of the fabled Drake Passage and following in the footsteps of legendary explorers like Amundsen, Scott, and Shackleton, modern adventurers now embark on their own Antarctic journey by flying out from Auckland International Airport to Santiago, Chile. From there, a second international flight brings you to Ushuaia, the picturesque principal city of Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego – the land of fire, perhaps ironic given the forward itinerary and Ushuaia’s perch the snow-capped Martial Mountains.

Boarding the Le Commandant Charcot offers a foreshadowing of the adventure to come. The ship doesn’t look like other liners you may have experienced, with a distinctive bow and profile hinting at her ability to navigate through multiyear ice. Your quarters are spacious and meticulously appointed, and the fine dining options include the only Alain Ducasse restaurant at sea.

A 16-day itinerary includes 14 aboard, with the liner traversing the roughly 1000km from South America to Antarctica in around 48 hours. The real magic begins when the floes, icebergs, and frozen seas come into view, Rogers continues. “You wake up, push back your curtains, step onto the balcony and you’re surrounded by penguins, while gliding through the frozen sea. You can hear the ice as it crushes under the hull; behind, you see it close again as the ship presses forward.”

Sights include spectacular seascapes, tabular icebergs, seals and occasionally whales. With the Le Commandant Charcot moored in the ice alongside Snow Hill Island, experienced guides scout ahead for the shore expeditions, taking care to protect the natural environment and to avoid hazards.

Guided walks of around 1.5km take guests right into the Emperor penguin colonies of Snow Hill Island. “It can be a little challenging if the snow is heavy,” says Rogers, “Then there’s the option to go a further kilometre onto a larger colony where there it’s a real Happy Feet experience with thousands upon thousands of Emperor penguins.”

Zodiac expeditions take guests closer to icebergs, the water, and Antarctic wildlife; Rogers says strict safety protocols are enforced, with three experienced sailors managing every individual embark and disembark.

Asked ‘just how cold is the Antarctic?’, Rogers says this is a regular question from guests. “We only explore Antarctica in summer,” she says. “So, it’s usually a balmy 2C to 6C.” It is cold in Ushuaia, too, and she says the gear list isn’t unlike packing for a typical Kiwi South Island winter. “We provide you with a parka to keep, as well as free use of waterproof boots. For the expeditions, two thin layers of Merino and a pair of waterproof pants plus the parka and boots is quite adequate.”

Her advice to travellers interested in the unique experiences offered by Ponant – which, in addition to the Antarctic include expeditions through Scandinavia, French Polynesia, the Sub Antarctic Islands of New Zealand, and The Kimberley in Western Australia – is to book early with the experts at YOU Travel & Cruise. “We do offer up to a 30% early bird discount and, of course, with just 200 guests per voyage, spaces are limited on the Le Commandant Charcot.”

And you’d soon be one of the very few fortunate people to lay eyes on Terra Australis Incognito.

