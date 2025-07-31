UC students step into the world of stop-motion animation

This article was prepared by University of Canterbury and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Two Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) students are gaining hands-on experience in the screen industry through an internship with award-winning animation studio Stretchy Productions, the team behind the globally successful stop-motion children’s series Kiri and Lou.

Gaining hands-on animation experience

Li Holling and Bayedan Hales, who are studying towards a Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours at UC, are interning with Stretchy as part of UC’s Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) programme, which connects students with professional placements that complement their academic studies.

“It’s been eye-opening to realise this is something I can actually pursue, thanks to university support,” Hales says. “The tools and teaching at UC are already really strong, but being in a working studio takes it to the next level.”

The students are contributing to the production of Kiri and Lou Rarararara!, a feature film that tells the origin story of Kiri and Lou’s friendship. The production team is based on-site at UC’s Kōawa Studios led by Animation Director Antony Elsworthy alongside some of the world’s best stop-motion animators.

The opportunity to be part of a professional production while studying offers valuable real-world context for the Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours degree, which focuses on storytelling, technology, and screen production skills.

Working alongside professional animators, they learn how high-end stop-motion production comes together, gaining insight into studio workflows, team collaboration, and the creative problem-solving that defines the animation industry.

Producer Fiona Copland says it’s been great having Li and Bayedan in the studio. “They’ve done good work, and our team has enjoyed passing on knowledge to young people who are passionate about the craft.”

Connecting education with industry

Kōawa Studios was established by UC to build partnerships within Aotearoa New Zealand’s growing screen and creative technology sectors, provide students regular access and exposure to industry professionals, and help them apply their learning on real-world projects.

Holling and Hales joined Stretchy through a competitive application process that included CVs, a skills test, and interviews with the production team.

“Even though I didn’t meet all the job criteria when I applied, I threw my hat in the ring. I studied hard to upskill in areas I was less confident in. Even the interview taught me a lot. Whether you get the role or not, you’re gaining experience, and that builds confidence for the next opportunity,” Holling says.

Growing capability in local creative industries

Both students are passionate about promoting the value of stop-motion animation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Kids’ TV is a huge industry here. Everyone’s chasing the next blockbuster, but there are so many amazing, more accessible local projects out there. The team is at the top of their game – it’s incredible that we are bringing in that sort of creative talent,” Hales says.

Holling describes stop-motion as having a tactile charm that’s hard to replicate in other formats.

“There needs to be more recognition of how important projects like Kiri and Lou are,” Holling says. “It’s not just beautiful storytelling for kids, its world-class stop-motion animation coming out of New Zealand. It’s physical, it’s hands-on, and it should be kept alive.”

Education–industry partnership

Just like the series, the Kiri and Lou Rarararara! film will showcase some of New Zealand’s top creative talents, including writer and director Harry Sinclair, known for his films Topless Women Talk About Their Lives and The Price of Milk, as well as his role as King Isildur in The Lord of the Rings.

Joining him is composer Don McGlashan, an icon of New Zealand music who has crafted a comedic song for every episode of Kiri and Lou, blending his musical roots with the unique style of the series.

The film is supported by the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Screen Canterbury, and Hinterland.

The University of Canterbury’s commitment to quality education, real-world connections, and future-focused learning helps students build the skills and confidence to succeed in their chosen careers.