Trump tariffs test digital assets – and showcase the power of versatile trading platforms

With global trade tensions aflame amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff moves, investors are scrambling for safe havens, and digital assets may be emerging as an entirely new class of wealth preservation.

Cryptocurrencies can be unpredictable and are not immune to financial shocks, but their long-term trend has been upward despite – or perhaps because of – turmoil in equities, commodities and other markets.

What is certain is that where there is volatility, there is opportunity. With the right tools, savvy investors can capitalise upon that volatility, according to Martin Bottomley, Tiger Fintech NZ representative.

“We probably had the biggest test of digital assets as a mainstream investment in April this year, where initial shocks saw significant single day drops,” he says. “However, as the Trump train has rolled on, a situation of ‘any port in a storm’ seems to have arisen. It appears investors are increasingly open to seeking and finding shelter in digital assets.”

Trump’s tariff antics have disrupted global trade by escalating costs, reducing economic growth, and fostering uncertainty. Research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics indicates that the tariffs could hurt growth in the US and globally, while also pushing up prices – especially if other countries hit back with their own trade barriers. Similarly, a BBVA Research analysis projects a potential decline in global trade flows and thus a decline in GDP.

That, Bottomley, stresses, is the storm. The traditional ‘port’ in such a storm is gold and other precious metals, or for more sophisticated investors, options and futures. “But it isn’t the only port. Given the performance of digital assets through the Trump presidency, there is now a case to be made for cryptocurrencies [within a balanced portfolio] too.”

Digital assets are a broad class, with more than 25,000 cryptocurrencies available. Bitcoin remains the most prominent (and valuable). Cryptocurrency markets shook at the first blush of Trump’s tariffs early this year, with initial announcements triggering sharp selloffs followed by partial recoveries.

In April, the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, which imposed 10% baseline duties on imports and higher rates on key nations including China, with the announcement in five days, Bitcoin plummeted from nearly US$86,759 to US$78,704, Ethereum dropped from US$1900 to US$1495, and broader crypto assets saw declines of 10% to 22%. “That,” says Bottomley, “was really uncharted territory. We’ve subsequently seen Bitcoin recovering to all-time highs. The tariffs haven’t gone away, but the digital assets have rebounded potently.”

“You might be a MAGA maximalist and believe fervently in President Trump’s mission. Or, you might see the man as the devil incarnate,” says Bottomley. While those emotions are easy to understand, he adds, they may be hard to compartmentalise when it comes to making investment decisions.

“For many, this has meant a flight to value in digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. For others, it has meant placing funds in dividend-paying stocks. And for yet others, it could mean trading call or put options, depending on where you see the market heading.”

Bottomley acknowledges that the value of cryptocurrencies has been just as divisive as the elected leaders of the US and the dramatis personae of the internet are consistently vocal about this.

“What’s actually important, I think, for everyone from the novice to the more sophisticated New Zealand investor, is access to a platform which allows you to do just that. Make decisions and allocate money to any asset class, in multiple markets, along with access to products like options and futures,” Bottomley says.

He says the aim of Tiger Fintech is to make as many assets as possible available to as many people as possible. “That’s what we’re here to do. We empower the investor with the tools to put their convictions into the market, with zero friction.”

With the September launch of cryptocurrency trading, Tiger Fintech says it is strengthening its position as the app of choice for New Zealand investors. The platform offers access to Bitcoin, Ethereum and a suite of other digital assets – plus equities, options, futures and more – all in one place.

