Tower sets new Auckland benchmark

Cordis Tower. Photo / Supplied.

Biggest hotel in NZ has "towering" reputation.

It's not only the biggest hotel in New Zealand, it is an art gallery and the home-away-from-home of visiting dignitaries and celebrities – offering panoramic views of Auckland's best known landmarks.

The newly-opened Cordis Auckland Pinnacle Tower is 17 storeys tall, has 244 premium rooms and signature suites, including the luxury Chairman Suite, and has 360-degree views from the upper floors – including the Harbour Bridge, One Tree Hill, Rangitoto, Mount Eden and the Sky Tower.

Cordis Auckland Managing Director Franz Mascarenhas says: "The two buildings [the new Pinnacle Tower and the existing hotel] are seamlessly connected. We view the development as a long-term investment – and we are perfectly poised to capitalise on the coming boom now that borders are opening again.

"We have been the home of visiting dignitaries, royalty, heads of state and celebrities for a long time and the new tower will help us continue to be the home-away-from-home of many famous personalities," he says.

The 244 rooms, added to those already available at Cordis Auckland, mean the hotel is now the biggest in the country, when measured by the number of rooms: 640 rooms and suites in all. Prime among them is the Chairman Suite – a massive and luxurious setting, one of the biggest in the country at 252 sq m.

Sited on the top floor, the Chairman Suite has an abundance of space, signature Cordis Dream bed, a dining area and spacious marble bathroom with an oversized circular soaking tub bathed in natural day light, with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing stunning city views. It has a selection of locally curated bespoke art pieces, custom-made furnishings, a fireplace and a large private balcony with a fire pit.

Chairman Suite. Photo / Supplied.

Chairman Suite guests can opt to skip the lobby at check-in, using direct-entry guest lift access from an exclusive VIP entrance – a big deal for those with security and privacy needs.

However, we don't all need to book the Chairman Suite to enjoy what the Pinnacle Tower or Cordis Auckland have to offer. The Herald's David Barrington recently stayed there on a paid family staycation and wrote that he was impressed with the family-friendly facilities and the wide range of dining options - plus the rooftop pool.

Mascarenhas says one of the key design features of the tower is the multi-purpose options of the rooms – they can be configured to suit large groups like, for example, families getting together for a reunion after borders open.

Outdoor Pool. Photo / Supplied.

"The new rooms and suites, by renowned interior designers Space Studio, are versatile with multi-purpose inter-connecting room options, ideal for families and groups offering flexibility, functionality and style."

Talking about style, the art on offer at Cordis Auckland is a key part of the new ethos of the hotel – featuring Māori culture and telling guests an abstract story of where they are and how this land differs from other places in the world.

Mascarenhas says it is one of the largest commercially curated collections of art in the country, with 40 of the 46 pieces on public display: "The Māori concepts of Te Whai Ao (light before the dawn), Kaitiakitanga (guardianship of the natural world) and The Manawa Line (the heart line that connects and unites us all) are behind the Pinnacle Tower's new art collection, featuring nine of New Zealand's most prominent contemporary artists.

"You will see the New Zealand cultural influence from the moment you walk in to reception, and the new Art Promenade that connects the existing hotel building and the Pinnacle Tower is a chance to take an abstract nature walk through the city's landscape of native flora, sea and volcanoes," he says.

Executive Room. Photo / Supplied.

Other key features of Cordis Auckland and the new Pinnacle Tower include:

The biggest and most exclusive Cordis Club Lounge on the 14th floor with city views, breakfast, afternoon tea, canapes and drink options.

The biggest meeting and events spaces in any New Zealand hotel, with two new event spaces in the Pinnacle Tower: The Jade Room, 397 sq m with natural light, a private outdoor area, as well as a new state-of-the art boardroom. There is a new events space on the 10th floor of the existing hotel: The Vista Room is a new 144 sq m space, taking the total number of event spaces to 18.

The expansion of the hotel's existing Eight Restaurant, taking capacity from 180 to 250 – a unique interactive dining experience with eight specialist kitchens, each dedicated to a different cuisine hosted by an expert chef.

A new destination bar, Our Land Is Alive, showcases New Zealand sourced food and beverages with a local twist while the Chandelier Lounge serves High Tea by Cordis with TWG.

"People want to immerse themselves in the culture when they come to New Zealand, and Cordis Auckland is a celebration of everything unique to Aotearoa – the culture, the community and the freedom to experience and connect," says Mascarenhas. "It's for the adventurers, who want to feel at home and explore the neighbourhood they are in – from the vibrant K-Road scene to the art and culture offerings a short walk from the hotel."