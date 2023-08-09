Tourism bookings ahead of last year

Photo / Supplied.

A spike in bookings this year has one of New Zealand’s largest hotel operators confident business and tourist travel is getting back to normal.

Sarah Derry, CEO of Accor Pacific, says bookings across all its New Zealand and Australian hotels is 114 percent up on last year and ahead of 2019, the year before the Covid pandemic.

Accor operates around 400 hotels, apartments and resorts across both countries, including Pullman, Ibis and Novotel hotels, and Derry says the just-completed refurbishment of the Pullman Hotel & Apartments in Auckland – and the soon-to-open Pullman at Auckland Airport – has the team ready to meet a growing demand for high-quality rooms and suites.

Pullman Airport will offer 5-star accommodation close to international and domestic terminals – something the city has not always had – and, Derry says, puts Auckland in a good standing from a global perspective to receive International visitors and support domestic travelers before they go overseas.

Auckland Pullman. Photo / Supplied.

Derry says an initial surge referred to in the industry as “revenge travel” (making up for lost time in the pandemic) occurred in the immediate aftermath of Covid. “Even last year we had highs and lows in bookings, but now things appear to have normalised and we have returned to more usual booking patterns.

The need for high-quality accommodation in New Zealand has also been highlighted recently by Tourism Industry Aotearoa. In a NZ Herald report, the organisation’s chief executive, Rebecca Ingram, said “revenge travel” had probably subsided and New Zealand was now competing for high-quality visitors many rival destinations also want.

Derry believes Accor’s Pullman hotels are well-positioned to meet this demand. The 300-room 5-star Pullman Auckland Hotel & Apartments has just completed a refurbishment of rooms and suites, lobby, executive lounge, restaurant and bar.

“It offers a premium 5-star experience where you can stay and indulge in the hotel with room service 24/7, bar, outdoor terrace and a fantastic restaurant,” Derry says. “Or guests can stay in their new suite with executive lounge access and enjoy the incredible fitness and wellness facilities – the hotel’s jewel in the crown.”

The hotel has a 16m indoor heated lap pool, sauna, spa pool, full gym with large outdoor terrace and a highly reputable day spa, Luxe Spa by The Pullman. There are six treatment rooms offering facial, body and massage therapies using the respected luxury French brand, Sothys.

Derry says the spa therapists are highly experienced and qualified, caring and take the time to discuss guests needs to ensure the experience is relaxing, rejuvenating and memorable.

Pullman Rotorua opened in early 2020 and is the only 5-star international hotel in Rotorua. Located in the heart of the city, it is steps away from the lakefront, Government Gardens and the famous Eat Streat precinct.

Rotorua Pullman. Photo / Supplied.

The 130-room hotel boasts a new modern design, rooms and suites many with lake views, bar, restaurant and access to day spa and valet parking. The hotel offers the best of both worlds, a modern international hotel and welcoming Kiwi hospitality.

The two New Zealand hotels will be joined later this year by the new 311-room Pullman Auckland Airport Te Arikinui which is set to be a flagship hotel on the doorstep of Auckland International Airport.

“It will be a top-quality hotel near the airport offering another, convenient option for both business travellers and tourists - domestic as well as international. Overall, Pullman hotels and resorts are known for their immersive design and love of art, power fitness facilities and happening restaurants and bars,” says Derry.

The Pullman hotels in New Zealand are among 19 located across Aotearoa and Australia and are among 153 Accor hotels situated in 42 countries globally.

Derry says Accor’s recently launched all.com campaign - an online booking system that leads with the Accor brand hotels rather than the traditional loyalty programme – has made booking easier and more rewarding. “With ALL-Accor Live Limitless members can book any of our brand hotels, receive an exclusive five percent discount, rewards, status points, upgrades, access to concert tickets, events and more.

“Booking direct on all.com is a great way to go because it means guests have access to not just the Pullman hotels but to all our other brands in one place as well,” Derry says. “By booking this way the best price is guaranteed along with all the other rewards and benefits, Kiwis can treat themselves to a stay which exceeds expectations.”

For more information: all.com