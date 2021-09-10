Top way to watch top motor racing

Lewis and Max, the battle for the championship continues. Photo / Supplied.

F1 TV Pro in NZ gives grand prix fans world-leading immersive insight into 320km/hr action.

The latest in Formula 1 grand prix racing will meet the latest in sports viewing technology for the second half of the season – as F1 TV Pro is now available in New Zealand in partnership with Spark Sport.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen was always going to be battling for the world championship one day, and that day – that year - has arrived. To win he has to beat the most successful driver of all time, Lewis Hamilton, and deliver some of the most jaw-dropping racing we'll see this century.

The Italian Grand Prix begins on September 10th and to ensure fans don't miss a moment, the F1 TV Pro streaming service is transporting the viewer to an unparalleled level of intimate involvement in the world of premier motor racing.

After Monza, the second part of the season kicks into overdrive, as it is followed by another triple header with Sochi, Istanbul and Austin, making it the perfect time to subscribe to F1 TV Pro.

Fanny Dolo, F1's Head of Acquisition Marketing, says the arrival of F1 TV Pro in New Zealand is accessible through Spark Sport for the service's monthly fee ($24.99) and can also be purchased direct from F1 for $14.99 per month.

"The second half of the season will be really intense and exciting," she says, "an ideal time to watch it through F1 TV Pro, which has never been available in New Zealand before this year.

Monza sees the crowds return and the second instalment of Sprint, which was trialled earlier this season at Silverstone. This set-up sees Qualifying moved to Friday, with the Sprint – a 100km, 30-minute race – on Saturday to decide starting positions for the main event on Sunday. "Available in 86 countries, the streaming service brings a whole new level of access to race fans, giving them full control on their F1 viewing experience."

Fans will be able to switch between channels providing different ways to watch the race. These include the Pit Lane Channel, an alternative view from the main feed which offers a unique multi-screen way to watch F1 with the best of the live feed, expert analysis and commentary and the onboard cameras allowing viewers to switch between any of the 20 driver cameras mounted on every car.

"That means," says Dolo, "fans get a view of a race from the driver's perspective – seeing the action exactly how they see it at 320 km/hr and, if need be, getting an instant replay at the press of a button."

"Another really exciting feature is the live team radio feed," she says. "It means you can not only see the action unfolding, you can also hear the drivers and their teams as they address strategy and tactics."

Things can get pretty salty. For example, in one recent Grand Prix, current World Championship leader Verstappen was ordered over radio to give the lead back to defending champion Hamilton after he strayed off track in an overtaking manoeuvre – and Sergio Perez's on-board camera caught his thrilling weave through the field.

F1 TV is not only your source for F1 live but your virtual Pit Wall, letting fans access live timing data, weather and tyre strategy, watch highlights, binge on exclusive documentaries, and re-live over 650 races from the archive. F1 TV Pro subscribers can stream every track session uninterrupted, live and on-demand, watch pre and post-race shows and access all driver onboard cameras and radio chatter. It's the ultimate way for a true fan to watch Formula 1, with a host of angles at their fingertips.

Available on web and mobile, the drama can go big screen as fans cast their F1 TV stream on to their TV via Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

Streaming with F1 TV Pro gives fans the following:

Live streaming of all F1 track sessions over the weekend of racing

Live Driver's eye view from 20 cameras on board race cars

Access to live Team Radio channel

Pit Lane Channel with split-screen alternative views

Expert commentary

Exclusive shows and far-reaching F1 analysis before and after races

Instant replays and highlights on demand

850+ hours of F1 archives as well as F1 shows & documentaries

Easy casting to TVs and big screens from the F1 TV App

Dolo says: "What we are offering with F1 TV pro is a new, more exciting and immersive way for viewers to control the way they watch the action, right down to the millisecond."

The Italian Grand Prix is round 12 of the 2021 season with races in Turkey, the US and Mexico coming up between now and October, with plenty more action to come before the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December.