Top 10 NZ road trips

Not just any road trips – these are to some of the country’s hidden places.

New Zealand road trips are renowned for their variety and beauty. Sometimes it’s the destinations, sometimes it’s the getting there. Omoda, the latest arrival on New Zealand roads with their C5 petrol-driven and E5 EV models, brings you their Top 10 trips to little-known and hidden places, literally down roads less travelled.

10] Cape Reinga

Let’s start at the top of the country. Timing is important at this point of New Zealand where the magnificent scenery can be obscured by the crowds in mid-summer. The cape gives the onlooker not only the distinct feeling that New Zealand is a long way away from anywhere else, it also imbues in the onlooker something of the Maori beliefs that it is the final departing point for the spirits of the dead.

There are also little-known features here that escape the crowds – Te Werahi Beach, accessed by a seldom used track and, after 40 minutes walking, you will spill out onto a wide, sandy beach with surf and westerly winds – and few, if any, people.

The other sight worth seeing is the Pohutukawa called Te Aroha, situated just above the water. It is the entrance to the Maori underworld and is part of the twisted and gnarled vegetation which the spirits are said to hang onto as they try to remain in this world. The tree is said to be 800 years old and folklore has it that it has flowered only once in all those years.

Getting there: As Cape Reinga is right at the end of State Highway 1, much of the fun is deciding which way to go. Head up the west side of the island and you can visit the little-known Kai Iwi Lakes and a slice of New Zealand rural history at the Horeke pub, situated on a beautiful tidal basin in the Hokianga Harbour.

The three lakes have sparkling white sand beaches and are not fed by rivers or springs – needing rain to keep them pristine. The Horeke Hotel dates back to 1833 and is one of the oldest in the country, harking back to the days when the area was a thriving shipbuilding region.

Access Cape Reinga up the east side the island and you can stop off at two of New Zealand’s most beautiful beaches – Matauri Bay (near Kerikeri) and Matai Bay – the latter a crescent-shaped beauty on the Karikari Peninsula and which almost makes you believe you are in the tropics, with its white sand and sparkling waters.

9] South Otago and The Catlins

At the other end of New Zealand, this part of the country is isolated, with rugged coastlines and beautiful rainforests. It’s the least known of all South Island regions. The Purakaunui Falls cascades in three tiers while, at Curio Bay, you can see the petrified remains of a forest that’s over 160 million years old. Head then to Nugget Point and you will see amazing wildlife including fur seals, Hooker’s sea lions and sea elephants as well as yellow-eyed and blue penguins and, sometimes, Hector’s dolphins playing in the waves.

Take a walk through the beech forest of The Catlins River Wisp Loop Walk and see rare native birds such as the mohua (yellowhead) and native parakeets. This is one of those “getting there” places and the Catlins Heritage Trail is striking and well worth following. Another great sight is Jack’s Blowhole, Jack’s Bay Road, about 10 km from Owaka – a 55m blowhole which often gives a great show at high tide.

8] Coromandel Beaches

If it’s beauty you seek, take the road (very) less travelled to two of the stunning Coromandel beaches – Opito Bay and Otama Beach. If it’s the “getting there”, you’ll love the gravelly Black Jack’s Road over the hill from Kuaotunu to both beaches – the sight of the water from the top is not to be forgotten.

Opito has a magnificent pa on the headland at the southern end of the beach and has more holiday homes than Otama – a huge, white sand and mostly deserted beach. Travel back over Black Jack’s Road and stop at Luke’s Pizza for another unforgettable experience of laid-back New Zealand.

There are many Coromandel beaches off the tourist trail (Waikawau Bay, New Chums Beach, Lonely Bay, Otara Beach and Opoutere Beach – to name a few) but these two have a character all their own.

7] Seeing stars in the Mackenzie Country

This sparsely populated region is known for its starry nights, glacier-fed lakes, mountains and rolling hinterland. The beautiful and diverse landscape make it perfect for a wide range of fun activities, including the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, Lake Tekapo.

A small population and generally clear nights make Lake Tekapo a perfect destination for stargazing and people come from all over the world to see the beauty of the stars – often people who live in huge cities and light pollution which means they never see stars.

The Mackenzie Country is a spectacular region of iridescent blue lakes and, as for the “getting there”, cross Burkes Pass and get another memorable view of the mountains and bluer-than-blue waters of Tekapo and Lake Pukaki. Worth at least two days as journey’s end in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park offers plenty more to see and do.

6] Oysters at Ohiwa

So much of New Zealand is tidal – especially at Ohiwa, 5km south of Ohope beach in the Bay of Plenty. Here, about 70 per cent of the seabed is exposed at low tide. A great example of the Maori economy in action, Tio Ohiwa has been an oyster farm since 1968 and prides itself on serving the freshest fish and oysters possible.

Getting there: Can be accessed by driving through the Rotorua Lakes region (Okataina and Rotoma) and heading to Whakatane and Ohope before Ohiwa.

5] Buller

Big attractions in Buller, near the top of New Zealand’s wild west coast, include the Punakaiki Pancake Rocks, Cape Foulwind and the mighty Buller Gorge Swing Bridge. There’s also the Reefton Distilling Co, the home of Little Biddy Gin, which has a moonshine history and some stunning road scenery.

Take the Lewis Pass if heading from Christchurch – and take in the Hanmer Springs hot springs – or travel from Nelson to see the Maruia Falls and the Six Mile hydro station, one of New Zealand’s first and take the 90-minute walk following the pipe intake and water race through strikingly mature forest.

4] The tallest tree

The tallest native tree in New Zealand is the famed Tane Mahuta, the mighty kauri near the Hokianga Harbour, right? Wrong. The tallest tree is A 66m kahikatea 15m taller than Tane Mahuta and sitting deep in the 13,500ha Pirongia Forest Park near Whatawhata, close to Hamilton.

It’s a long walk to get there – about six hours – but worth it and then you can carry on State Highway 23 to Raglan, a unique New Zealand town on the west coast with its pretty beaches, surf, slightly hippy and strongly artistic bent.

3] The Forgotten World Highway

An intriguing road trip on State Highway 43, twisting and turning travel through natural and human history. There are terrific views of Taranaki from the high points of this journey through broken hill country with highlights including Whangamomona, a historic village established in 1859 and which attracted great humour and notoriety by once declaring itself a republic. It still has the Whangamomona Hotel, one of the country’s most iconic pubs.

Other highlights include the Moki Tunnel – 180m of very narrow tunnel – and, a short distance away, the striking Mt Damper Falls, at 74m the highest single drop falls in the North Island.

2] Morere Hot Springs

The North Island’s East Cape, Gisborne and Te Urewera are well off the beaten track but, even though the area is becoming better known, still doesn’t have the huge throughput of tourists that other areas do. There are many hidden places here, including the Morere Hot Springs and Nature Reserve.

New Zealand has plenty of hot springs – but these are unique. They can be found in a 360ha nature reserve with native bush foremost and plenty of walking tracks, short and long. At night, you can see glow worms while the springs continue to pump up an amazing 250,000 litres of water every day – actually ancient sea water trapped underground for thousands of years. Take SH2 from Gisborne and, afterwards, carry on to Wairoa.

1] Shine Falls/Hawkes Bay wineries

While in this part of the world, continue south towards Hawkes Bay and, if you are a really dedicated ‘road less travelled’ person, take the winding, gravel road from little Tutira to access one of New Zealand’s most beautiful waterfalls – Shine Falls. A 45-minute walk takes you to a compelling scene - water tumbles prettily into a large swimming hole, surrounded by native bush and plenty of bird life, including kokako and kiwi.

Then carry on to Napier and Hastings and one of the most vibrant wine scenes in the country – with the vineyards providing a road trip all their own, with Craggy Range, Clearview, Elephant Hill, Mission, Te mata and Trinity Hill among them, many doing excellent meals.

