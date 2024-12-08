Tony Allen Auto Services turns 39

This story was prepared by Tony Allen Auto Services and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Milestone marked with updated website and new service offerings.

Celebrating 39 years in business, Manukau’s original tyre and auto service provider unveils a refreshed online presence and expanded service offerings to better serve Auckland’s drivers.

Tony Allen Auto Services (TAAS), Manukau’s trusted name in automotive care, proudly celebrates 39 years of exceptional service with the launch of an updated website and an array of services. As one of Auckland’s oldest tyre and auto service providers, TAAS is enhancing its commitment to convenience and quality for local drivers with a fresh online presence and new service options tailored to meet evolving customer needs.

About Tony Allen Auto Services

Since 1985, Tony Allen Auto Services has been a trusted name in Manukau, delivering quality workmanship and honest advice. From our Mechanical Workshop to tyre sales, puncture repairs, mechanical servicing, and fleet maintenance, we’ve grown into a one-stop shop for automotive needs. We proudly support Auckland stockcar driver Sam Wright, showcasing our commitment to community and excellence.

Introducing the new website

The revamped TAAS website (taas.co.nz) is designed to make automotive care easier and more accessible for customers. The new site features improved navigation, mobile responsiveness, and a sleek design, allowing users to explore the full range of services effortlessly. Customers can request quotes, book appointments online, and browse detailed service descriptions – from tyres and batteries to advanced diagnostics. Special promotions and regular updates ensure the website remains a valuable resource for Auckland’s drivers. This digital refresh aligns perfectly with TAAS’ ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

Expanded services to meet every need

Tony Allen Auto Services has also introduced various expanded offerings to provide even greater value to its customers. New services include advanced diagnostics to quickly identify and resolve complex vehicle issues, comprehensive battery replacements with trusted brands and air conditioning repairs. The workshop now features cutting-edge equipment for wheel alignments, ensuring improved handling and safety for all vehicles.

Fleet operators can benefit from TAAS’ expertise in maintaining individual and commercial vehicles, with services tailored to keep businesses running smoothly. Additionally, the tyre centre offers a wide selection of tyres from reputable brands, catering to everything from passenger cars to light commercial vehicles. Fast, reliable turnaround times ensure customers are back on the road with minimal disruption.

Customers can explore the new website at taas.co.nz for bookings, quotes, and inquiries. Discover detailed information about services like tyres and wheels or battery replacements. With nearly 40 years of expertise, Tony Allen Auto Services remains Manukau’s trusted partner for reliable, high-quality automotive care.

Tony Allen Auto Services looks forward to serving the community for many years with an unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence in automotive care.