Timeless winery has new elegance

Napier's Mission Estate brings a fresh, new look to the birthplace of New Zealand wine.

Mission Estate Winery, an iconic New Zealand landmark, has just completed an extensive renovation with a fresh, new look in keeping with Mission's timeless elegance.



Established almost 170 years ago, it is the longest standing producer of world-class wines in New Zealand.

The exquisite building, 'La Grande Maison', is every bit as 'grand' as it sounds and houses the cellar door and adjoining fine-dining restaurant. One of Napier's iconic dining experiences, the restaurant is a favourite amongst locals and a must-visit on anyone's itinerary heading to the region.

The contemporary new interior and exciting new menu, with a focus on local produce by Mission executive chef Ricky Littleton, elevates the dining experience. A stylish new bar area and fireplace flows out onto an extended garden patio. Shaded by impressive, towering palm trees, you can relax and soak up the inspiration of Mission's forefathers.

An afternoon at Mission is a unique and unforgettable experience with one of the best views in Napier complemented with delicious food and wine. From the manicured lawn, the vista sweeps over the vines, out toward Napier with the ocean in the distance.

The paddock alongside the long driveway is the perfect venue for hosting concerts and it is easy to see why some of the biggest names in the music world have played here.

A winery of firsts, it was first to introduce vines to the Hawke's Bay in the 1850s and the first New Zealand winery to win an international wine award at the Paris Wine Awards in 1889.

Mission is a founding member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand and one of the first wineries in New Zealand to be accredited with the internationally recognised environmental management system ISO 14001. This represents Mission's commitment to minimise its impact of operations on the environment and Mission has proudly held this for over 20 years.

Paul Mooney, winemaker of 40 years, says: "When you open a bottle of Mission you know you are getting a great wine – a wine of substance. We are always asking, what can we do better? We're curious and always learning. The founders of Mission in 1851 were not limited in their vision so we aim to keep that alive".

Mission Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 is the perfect example: "It's like wrapping yourself in velvet. The soft, rich fruit dances over the palate with blackcurrant, red berry and spice. Its elegant complexity and depth of flavour are luxurious and delicious."

Mission isn't into cutting corners, highlighted by excellent reviews for this wine including 5 stars from Michael Cooper, New Zealand's most acclaimed wine critic, 92 points from Robert Parker and James Suckling, America's two top internationally distinguished wine critics, 5 stars from Australia's revered Winestate Magazine and 93 points from New Zealand wine writer, Sam Kim – known as Wine Orbit.

Kim describes the wine as: "Beautifully fruited and brightly expressed, the bouquet shows blackcurrant, sweet plum, thyme and toasted nut characters, leading to a succulent palate that's supple and lingering."

Mooney recommends enjoying this wine with your favourite local cheese or paired with barbecued steak or vegetables.

"Barbecue season is the perfect time to enjoy a glass of Mission Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 with the lighter spring evenings. There are other equally great wines in the Mission Reserve range if you prefer another varietal like Chardonnay.

"We have an exciting year ahead with our 170th anniversary celebration coming up and some amazing wines on the way from 2019 and 2020. We are also very excited about our latest release of Mission Estate Rosé which has been revamped for the 2020 vintage and made in a pale pink, Provence style.

"It is jam-packed with summer fruit character; based on the Mission team reaction and its 90 point rating from Cameron Douglas, Master Sommelier, we're expecting this to be very popular."

Mission's understated, classic style should not be underestimated. "It's what's kept us here for almost 170 years and will keep us here for many more. We're proud to be immersed in New Zealand history and ultimately we're continuing a legacy and making our own history with every bottle."

So if you are in the Hawke's Bay, or planning a trip, the Mission team waits to welcome you at the cellar door, offering an extensive range of wines for daily seated tastings. The team will take you through Mission's unique journey as New Zealand's mother winery.

This multi-functional iconic venue also offers weddings and on-site accommodation. Bookings are highly recommended for the cellar door and restaurant at www.missionestate.co.nz or call 06 845 9350.