The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet Takes Six-Star Cruising To New Heights With 164 New Itineraries From Around The World

Photo / Supplied

Regent Seven Seas Cruises tempts luxury travellers with immersive 2025-26 voyage collection.

Luxury travel is back, and demand is higher than ever, says the cruise line known as having The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™. Regent Seven Seas Cruises has seen such a surge in interest in its upcoming sailings that it has released its itineraries for 2025-2026 several months earlier than usual.

“If there’s one thing the last few years have taught us it’s not to wait,” says Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Lisa Pile, Vice President of Sales & General Manager, Asia Pacific. “Travellers are saying, ‘let’s not put anything off our dream holiday, let’s just do it.’”

From its popular destinations including Alaska, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe to South America, the South Pacific, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the upcoming collection of all-inclusive luxury cruises is Regent Seven Seas’ most seductive yet, with 164 itineraries, 29 new ports and 124 overnight port stays. The fleet has expanded to six ships with the addition of Seven Seas Grandeur™ debuting this November, allowing for broader global diversity, including nine new sailings in Africa and Arabia, plus the opportunity to embark on cruises from Doha, Qatar and Port Louis, Mauritius for the first time.

Due to Kiwis’ natural desire to plan ahead, and steeper airfares and accommodation worldwide, Regent is also seeing greater demand for longer trips, with many travellers opting to book voyages back-to-back, for double or triple sailings. Whereas the average cruise length used to be about 14 nights, now it’s just over 21. Travellers who once holidayed for five to six weeks are now planning voyages of up to two-and-a-half-months. It’s a trend Regent is meeting by offering trips ranging from 7 nights to an epic 154-night world cruise in 2026.

“Guests are definitely going away for longer and they’re trying to fit even more explorations into that time,” she says.

Photo / Supplied

The longer voyages provide guests the opportunity to take overland trips and rejoin the ship after a couple of days on land, part of Regent’s priority to give its guests culturally immersive experiences. For instance, those on a round-trip Japan cruise have the choice to arrive earlier and enjoy an included three-night land programme as part of the trip.

“Not only is it wonderful value for money, but you also do not have to worry about language barriers or the various nuances to do with the destination,” says Lisa. “You know you are going to be looked after from the moment you arrive to the moment you leave.”

(Regent’s Japan cruises include two new ports of call and sailings that include South Korea and Shanghai. Or you can cruise from Tokyo to Vancouver — and the reverse.)

Discerning travellers are also increasingly booking the higher suite categories, with many trading up from the premium cruise lines, or first-time cruisers eager to experience Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ personalised service, with one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios in the industry. The luxury line’s onboard facilities include all-suites with balconies, and guests gain access to all-inclusive luxury with unlimited included shore excursions, gourmet cuisine in a range of speciality restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wine and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, included valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities and a one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in concierge-level suites and higher.

Multiple shore excursions in each destination cater to a wide range of interests, ranging from epicurean to eco, wellness and architectural and design tours.

Photo / Supplied

“If you are into conservation and sustainability, our Eco-Connect tours will absolutely resonate with you,” says Lisa. “If you love food and wine, on the Epicurean and Gourmet Explorer tours you will be in foodie heaven.”

Regent is now also offering new voyages from Doha to Singapore, an appealing itinerary given the convenient flight connections from Auckland via Qatar Air. The 22-night sailing takes in Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand; meanwhile a 19-night sailing from Doha to Athens stops in Dubai, Muscat, Salalah, Jeddah (one of the world’s oldest cities in Saudi Arabia), then on to Luxor, Jordan, Jerusalem and Ephesus in Turkey before arriving in Greece.

Those with UK connections will also enjoy the London to Antwerp voyage along the north cape of Norway to Amsterdam, as well as the ever-popular cruises throughout the Mediterranean.

On January 12, 2026, Seven Seas Explorer® embarks on a 61-night Grand Asia Exploration, setting sail from Auckland and ending in Tokyo or enjoy a shorter 15-night trip from Auckland to Sydney departing the same date. Several itineraries also include Auckland in their ports of call, including the Seven Seas Navigator through French Polynesia and the South Pacific. Alternatively, enjoy a 33-night Auckland to Singapore sailing that takes in the southern and western coastline of Australia.

Reservations for Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2025-2026 itineraries are now open. To pre-register your interest or peruse a brochure for more information, visit RSSC.com/voyage-collection-debut, call 1300 455 200 (AU) or 0800 625 692 (NZ) or contact a professional travel advisor



