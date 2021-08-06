The Sprit of Japan

Photo / Supplied.

So you missed out on your trip to Japan for the Olympics – maybe you were just a second outside the 100m qualifying time or your tour was cancelled. Don't fret: the people of Japan are making sure the Olympic spirit is spreading across the Pacific to Aotearoa, and that it will continue long after the Games.

From the time the Games were awarded to Tokyo, Japan had planned a series of major projects to connect their communities with competitors and fans from countries and regions taking part in the world's greatest party.

When the Games were postponed to 2021 and the Covid pandemic prevented spectators from attending, Japanese cities vowed to continue to support these initiatives to promote sporting, cultural and economic exchanges during and beyond the Olympics – they took them online.

More than 500 Japanese cities registered as Host Towns, partnered with 185 countries and regions as of July 2021. Some 21 of those are now cheerleaders for Aotearoa New Zealand.

Many had hoped to welcome Kiwi competitors for training camps and supporters. When the camps and tourism were cancelled, the Host Towns came up with two projects showing their backing for the Silver Fern.

Some initiatives were led by Sakata City, about 500km northwest of Tokyo, which has Japan's only university faculty of New Zealand studies and had hoped to host our triathletes, who have regularly trained there.

The first couldn't be a greater taste of Kiwi. Locals from the Host Towns, and New Zealanders, created a heartwarming video singing the classic song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi in a relay style.

Canon Wiremu Wi Te Tau Huata's 1950s song speaks of people coming together as one and, as a Sakata City representative told NZME on a video call from the city, "Many of the Host Towns were very sad that the camp was cancelled because they were looking forward to the cultural exchange with the New Zealand athletes. So we created this video, and the citizens of each Host Town were very happy to cheer for the New Zealand athletes.

"We think New Zealand is a cultural melting-pot with a lot of ethnicities. The local people of Japan also want to promote diversity as well. In the song there is a lyric about being united. That was a very important message for those who sang it."

For the second project, the citizens of Sakata and other Host Towns decided that if New Zealanders couldn't come to Japan, they would take Japan to New Zealand.

The Host Town Online Project is a series of virtual journeys to Japan. New Zealanders can sign up for a live, online tour that showcases the charms of communities that are linked to us.

Using Sakata City as an example, New Zealanders can enjoy an hour-long guided tour of the historic port city, once home to Japan's richest family, its many museums and sightseeing spots including Mt Chokai and its waterfalls and beech forests.

Sadly, because it's a virtual tour you won't be able to check out the city's reputation for producing Japan's finest rice and sake! Registration is free at: ana-akindo.co.jp/online-tour/nz-hosttown2021/

A third project involves many other countries. The Host Town House Project is a Japanese Government-sponsored initiative to promote exchanges between the residents of Japanese Host Towns with their counterparts in other countries and regions participating in the Games.

The nationwide initiative involves sport but also a wide range of activities, including cultural exchanges such as music, festivals, dance and food.

It's intended that the exchange will continue after the Games to all people to gain a deeper understanding of each other's country and region. Now, of course, it's an online event: host-town.jp/house/en/

As a Japanese Government representative told us, "The Host Town registration started about five years ago, and there have been many activities since then. So we gathered all the past exchanges, cultural and sports exchanges, and we made an online exhibit, and that is the Host Town House.

"There are over 500 local governments registered as Host Towns, and each local government has their own story. We would like the people of New Zealand to know how the Host Towns feel about New Zealand, and how the Host Towns are cheering for New Zealand. We hope many New Zealanders would join the Host Town exchange. "